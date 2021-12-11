Meigs County’s golf team celebrated a successful season at its year-end banquet at Mouse Creek Golf Club on Tuesday.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers played over 30 matches and also qualified for the district tournament. A couple of golfers qualified for the region tournament and one made it to the state tournament.
While this season’s accomplishments will be remembered for awhile, the game of golf will provide memories and enjoyment that will last a lifetime. Guest speaker Stan Harrison, Tennessee Wesleyan’s women’s golf coach, said golf is a forever game.
“I grew up playing the tradition sports like football, basketball and baseball,” Harrison said. “But once you are out of high school or college, that’s it, unless you are really, really good. But golf is a lifetime sport. If I try to play football at 69, I’d be in the hospital.”
Harrison called golf the perfect sport. After he finished playing traditional golf, he picked it back up and is still playing today and he doesn’t need umpires or referees, or even an opponent, to play golf.
“It teaches respect,” Harrison said. “You respect your opponent. It teaches integrity. There’s nobody out there to make sure you put the correct score. The game of golf helps forge relationships, both personal relationships and business relationships. There have been a lot of deals made on the golf course. It gives you discipline and self control.”
Harrison said that many young golfers will leave the sport for awhile, but most will pick it back up and will appreciate the game even more when they do.
But Harrison asked those young golfers what they will give back to the game that has — and will in the future — give so much to them.
“I only ask that you consider giving a few things back to the game,” Harrison said. “First, love it. If you love it, you need to respect it, and if you love it you will share it. At some point, someone introduced you to the game, you can introduce someone to the game as well. Support it by respecting it and sharing it.”
This year’s golf team consisted of sophomores Chandler Erwin, Matthew McKheen, Braden McLemore, Easton Meadows and Ethan Meadows. Tynsley Peaden was a freshman.
This year’s seniors include Connor Mason, Alex Schaumburg, Madison Bradford, Michelle Bradford, Carlee McLemore and Zoe Womac.
Mason qualified for the state tournament this year, only the third boy in Meigs County golf history to reach the state. McLemore never picked up a golf club until this summer, so she could play with her brother, yet she qualified for the region tournament and was just three strokes short of making the state tournament field.
“I am proud of you for all that you have accomplished this year,” Meigs Coach Danny Wilson said. “We had a great season. I’ve been the coach for two years and I’ve loved being with you.”
Wilson gave a special thanks to Tommy Bunch Sr. for helping to build the new sign in front of Mouse Creek and also to the Lingerfelt family for allowing the teams’ the use of Mouse Creek Golf Course.
Wilson also thanked the school administration, the book keeper and assistant coaches Mike Yeargin and Alison Bradford.
