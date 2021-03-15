The Tennessee Wesleyan University softball team got the broom out this weekend as the Lady Bulldogs swept Columbia International on Friday.
TWU won 9-1 in game 1 in six innings and then earned a 4-2 victory in game 2.
The Lady Bulldogs came out firing in the first game with five first-inning runs. Allee West singled home former Lady Cherokee Callie King and then, after a walk by Haley Hinshaw and a single by Emily Mikkola, scored on a single by Malyssa Jeter. Hinshaw also scored to make it 3-0.
A double by former McMinn Central star Abbi Carter brought home Mikkola and Jeter to put TWU ahead 5-0.
Wesleyan would go on to add runs in the second, fifth and sixth innings.
The Lady Bulldogs finished with 10 hits, including doubles by Carter and Jeter. West and Jeter drove in three runs while Carter had two RBIs. Mikkola had one RBI.
West went 3-for-4 and Mikkola went 2-for-2 at the plate. Also with two hits were King and Jeter.
Cheyenne Strong picked up the win. She gave up one run on six hits while striking out three and walking four.
Game 2 was more competitive, but Wesleyan still came away with the 4-2 win.
West collected two more RBIs in the second game and went 3-for-4 at the plate. Mikkola and Jeter each had two hits.
Wesleyan finished with nine hits.
Baylie Davis earned the win. She gave up two runs on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts.
The Lady Bulldogs sit at 6-4 overall and 4-2 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference. Wesleyan is scheduled to host conference foe Reinhardt for a double header on Tuesday, March 16.
Wesleyan will also host a doubleheader against Truett McConnell University on Wednesday, March 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.