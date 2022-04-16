CHATTANOOGA — The McMinn County softball team defeated Howard 9-1 on the road Thursday.
The Lady Cherokees (11-6, 5-3 District 5-4A) scored three runs in the first inning, four in the second, one in the third and one in the sixth. Howard plated its lone run in the bottom of the second off a McMinn error, after the Lady Tribe had built a 7-0 lead.
McMinn pounded 12 hits, with Reagan Wade batting 3-4. Taylor Hancock hit 2-4 with a team-high three RBIs and Lexi Cooley also 2-4 with a double and two RBIs. Ama Grimmett tallied two RBIs batting 1-4. Sierra Tate, Sadie Brazzell, Cami Wade and Kendall Coffey hit one single each.
Brazzell (W) recorded nine strikeouts against three hits, no walks and one unearned run in the pitcher’s circle.
The Lady Cherokees are back in action 5:30 p.m. Monday at county rival McMinn Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.