DAYTON — McMinn County and McMinn Central golf competed in a tri-match with Rhea County on Monday at Dayton Golf & Country Club.
McMinn's boys finished in second place with a 191 and Central's boys in third with a 206. Rhea won the boys' team competition with a 185.
McMinn's girls finished in first, shooting a 95 to edge out Central's girls, who scored a 97. Rhea was third with 108.
Leading McMinn's boys was Noah Graybeal, who finished with the day's best individual score with a career-best 2-under-par 34. Ethan Jones carded a 47, Davis Pierce 54 and Tucker Swafford 56.
Silas Ward led Central's boys with a 46, with Alex Gaskins shooting 50 and Casey Wade and Bradley Farmer 55 each.
Central's Kerigan Klauber shot the girls' field's best score individually with a 42, and teammate Abby Paul tallied a 55.
For McMinn's girls, Kendall Coffey shot 47 and Emily Miller and Rayleigh Hawkins each a 48.
Both county golf teams are scheduled back in action 4 p.m. Thursday. McMinn will be back home at Springbrook against East Hamilton. Central is at Toqua against Loudon.
