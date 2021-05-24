McMinn County expected to have its breakout baseball season last year, and the Cherokees were two impressive wins into that 2020 campaign before the COVID-19 pandemic had put an abrupt halt to all of it.
Only one senior graduated off that 2020 squad, leaving a core of seven then-juniors, now this year’s group of Tribe seniors, even hungrier to make the most of their final year of high school baseball in 2021.
Boy, have they ever.
By outlasting Stewarts Creek in the Class AAA sectional 2-1 Friday at McMinn County High School, these Cherokees accomplished what no other baseball team in the school’s 118-year history had — reaching the TSSAA state tournament.
Along the way there, the Tribe had won its first Region 3-AAA championship since 2005, at the expense of its fiercest rival Bradley Central, at that.
“That’s what we’ve worked for, for four years,” said Will Harris, one of McMinn’s seven baseball seniors. “These guys, these coaches, they believed in us from Day 1 since we came in as freshmen. That’s what we wanted. We knew this never happened before in school history. And we want to bring one back to McMinn. This is all we worked for. We couldn’t be happier right now. We love it.”
Harris hit a single in the bottom of the fifth inning Friday that was instrumental in bringing across a tying run after the Cherokees had fallen behind 1-0. Harris was also the left fielder who started the sixth-inning relay after a Redhawks single that ended up denying a go-ahead run to keep the game tied and McMinn in position to score what was ultimately the winning run.
And like his fellow seniors, the feeling of making history the year after their lost season was all the better for Harris.
“It makes it that much sweeter just having a year off,” Harris said. “We prepared and we worked for it, we did it all the right way, and it’s paying off right now. That’s all there is to say, and I love it.”
Andrew Beavers knew the Cherokees’ approach this year, especially for the seniors, had to be different because of the previous season they had lost.
“I feel like last year would’ve been our test run to see how far we could go,” Beavers said. “But this year, we’ve had to go all out for it, and I think we really did a good job with it.”
Beavers had delivered a hard ground ball that the Stewarts Creek third baseman let skip between his ankles, capitalizing on the two-out double freshman Mason Roderick had hit the at-bat before to put the Cherokees up 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was the kind of moment Beavers felt he had to rise to as a senior.
“We worked our tails off all year,” Beavers said. “Coaches put in the game plan, and we try to make it work during the game. And it’s the first time we’ve ever been to state, and we’re trying to bring it back here.”
And Andrew Ronne, one of three NCAA Division I signees on the Cherokees’ roster, rose to meet the challenge with a five-inning start and then with his return to the mound in the seventh inning.
Not even some self-inflicted adversity – hitting the lead-off batter and committing an error after a bunt that gave Stewarts Creek runners at first and third with no outs – could deter the ETSU signee. Ronne recovered from his mistakes with two straight strikeouts and a flyout that sent the Cherokees to state.
After McMinn’s celebratory dogpile, it was a feeling Ronne described as “surreal.”
“Last year got taken away from us,” Ronne said. “We had two chances; last year we were like, ‘OK, we’ve got two years to do this,’ and it got taken away from us because of COVID. And now it’s, we’ve got one shot to do it. We’ve got to do it.”
Rounding out the senior class that fulfilled its promise and then some: Hayden Frank (Lipscomb signee), Will Grimmett (Morehead State signee), Gavin Peterson (Roane State signee) and Ryan Guthrie.
With the help of some underclassmen who have played critical roles all year, including pitcher Ollie Akens (MTSU commit as a junior), junior infielder Sam Goodin, freshman catcher Mason Roderick and Jace Hyde, the last of whom had to step up at second base and in the batting lineup after Peterson’s season-ending shoulder injury, these Cherokees and their seniors reached historic heights they intend to keep going in Murfreesboro this week.
“We all feel like we had a missed opportunity last year,” said McMinn coach Matt Ray. “You get opportunities like this, you have to capitalize on them, and this has been our goal all year, as coaches for sure. It’s sweet. It’s sweet, especially after a missed season that we thought would have been a successful year. And we’re just proud of our guys for being able to step up and get it done.”
