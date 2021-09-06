CROSSVILLE — Tennessee Wesleyan men's golf started its season in winning fashion, claiming the team title in the Capitol Classic on Thursday and Friday at the Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain.
The Bulldogs shot a first-day 286 on Thursday and held on for the title with a 299 on Friday, finishing with a 585. That was three strokes better than second-place Bryan.
John Houk, a former McMinn Central standout, topped the individual leaderboard with a 4-under-par 140, after shooting a 69 and 71. Josh Loveday, also a former Central standout, shined in his collegiate debut with a second-place finish after a 2-under-par total of 142, shooting 69 and 73. Houk and Loveday received all-tournament honors.
Bradley Dunkle, also a Central graduate, was tied for 14th individually with a 151. Dodj Watson, a former McMinn County standout, finished in a tie for 17th with a 152.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.