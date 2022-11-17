Fourth-quarter woes persisted for McMinn County’s boys in their home opener.
The Cherokees ended the third period with a one-point lead and were still down just four points with 2:27 left. But Farragut shut the door with an 11-3 game-ending run and dealt the Tribe a 67-55 loss Thursday at McMinn County High School.
It was the second-straight game to start the basketball season that the Cherokees (0-2) had entered the last quarter with a lead only to slip away to a double-digit defeat.
“Two or three things: first, our football guys are not close conditioning-wise,” said McMinn boys’ head coach Randy Casey. “They were in gear, out of gear, in gear, out of gear. (Point guard Davion Evans is) coming back from a hip pointer and hasn’t had a full practice yet. And some of that is my fault, too, as far as tonight is concerned. We have so much we’ve got to work on, and we probably practiced too long and too hard yesterday. Probably should have lightened up a little bit, and that part of it is on me.
“I told the guys after the game, ‘Hey you know what? This week is basically glorified scrimmage games.’ So this week in the big picture doesn’t matter to us as far as the district or the region or anything like that. But we see a lot of things we have to fix and we’ll go to work on fixing them.”
McMinn led 43-42 after three, with a Will Benton basket inside making for the fourth straight lead change to end that quarter. But Farragut’s Dallas Carbaugh began with fourth with six straight points on a 3-point shot and a three-point play, and the Cherokees were chasing down 48-43.
For a while, the Tribe could catch up, a Tucker Monroe three and Hayden Smith hoop inside tying the game at 48-48 with 5:40 left. The Admirals (1-0) responded with another 6-0 spurt, but a layup from Caden Hester and a Monroe jumper from 15 feet kept McMinn in sight down just 56-52.
But the Cherokees missed their next two shots and committed two turnovers, and Farragut took advantage with its final burst, fueled by three straight inside hoops from Dominic VanAcker. McMinn did not score again until a Monroe trey with 11 seconds left.
“We’ve got to learn to finish games,” Casey said. “We had them on the ropes twice, and our killer instinct right now is not where it needs to be. We had them on the ropes two times, and we let them back up. We actually had them knocked down and we let them up off the mat twice. And we’ve got to finish them off right there. That’s something we’ve got to learn that our team last year was able to develop quickly, and we’ll figure that part out, too.”
McMinn had led by as many as seven points in the second quarter before going into halftime ahead 31-29. Hester knocked down back-to-back threes in the third quarter that gave the Tribe its largest lead, 37-29, but the Admirals erupted back into contention with an 11-2 run, briefly taking leads of 40-39 and 42-41 late in the third quarter.
Monroe finished with 13 points, Hester 12 and Smith 11 to lead the Cherokees. Dallas Carbaugh led Farragut with a game-high 16 points, and Parker Lane scored 15 and VanAcker 12.
McMinn’s scheduled games against county rival McMinn Central have been canceled for Monday, with a reschedule date to be determined. The Cherokees are instead playing the first game of The Belle Building Group Thanksgiving Tournament against Fulton 8:30 p.m. Monday at Farragut High School. The Tribe then resumes play in that tournament Friday and Saturday.
Farragut scored the first eight points and raced out to a 23-3 lead after one quarter, a deficit too much for the Lady Cherokees (1-1) to overcome. A Peytyn Oliver 3-pointer made for the Lady Tribe’s only points in that opening period.
McMinn trailed by as much as 26 points in the second quarter, but the Lady Cherokees shot 10-13 on free throws in that period and cut their deficit to 36-18 at halftime against last year’s Class 4A state runner-up.
“We’ve got some girls that weren’t used to that,” said Lady Tribe head coach David Tucker. “And we had to replace quite a few, and so it’s pretty good. I didn’t think we quit. We kept playing hard.”
Farragut swelled its lead to as many as 30 points in the third quarter, but McMinn was able to at least prevent the running clock mercy rule from ever coming into play.
Oliver finished with a game-high 27 points, but no other Lady Cherokees scored more than four points.
“We’ve got some other girls who have got to score,” Tucker said. “But they’re a pretty good basketball team. They shot it well. They came down ready to play, and it was their opening game. So we’re just going to go on and play. It’s no big deal. I know we could’ve played better, they know they could’ve played better, but it’s going to be a process, and we’re fixing to play two or three teams here that’s better than them. But we’ll find out what we’re made of, and that’s the way it goes.”
With its game against Central canceled for Monday, the Lady Tribe is back in action next Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, in the Thanksgiving Classic at Bradley Central High School. McMinn plays Greeneville 6 p.m. Friday and Coffee County 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
