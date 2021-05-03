DECATUR — Meigs County baseball whipped Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences 13-3 on Friday.
The Tigers had no problem with the Patriots in terms of the scorebook, but Meigs County Coach Tyler Roberts wasn’t pleased with the way his team played.
“Anytime you can win it is a good day, but I am not happy with the way we hit the ball,” Roberts said. “But we will make adjustments in practice and start preparations for the district tournament starting next week.”
The District 5-AA Tournament starts on Thursday with game times and matchups likely to be set on Tuesday. Meigs is the No. 2 seed behind Loudon. Sweetwater is No. 3, Polk No. 4, Sequoyah No. 5 and McMinn Central is the No 6 seed.
The Tigers struck first with a run in the first inning. Will Meadows hit a one-out single and scored on a hit by Matthew Boshears.
Hunter Davis scored in the second inning after hitting a single after a base hit by Logan Carroll.
The Tigers’ bats went silent for a few innings, but then blasted the game open with three more runs in the fifth and eight runs in the sixth.
Among the highlights in the fifth were a two-RBI double by Nathan Levy and an RBI groundout by Payton Armour.
Eight different batters scored one run each in the eighth.
Carroll blasted a home run over the center field wall in the sixth, the first homer of the year for the Tigers. Jackson Shaver also drove in a run.
Carroll, Meadows, Boshears, Conner Mason, Shaver, Levy, Matthew Kraskouskas and Davis all scored in the sixth.
Every Tiger scored at least one run except for Armour, who reached base once and drove in a run. Will Meadows scored three times while Boshears, Shaver, Levy and Davis scored twice.
Carroll had two hits, including a home run, while Meadows had three hits.
Boshears had two hits, including a double. Davis had three hits.
Meadows went the distance for the Tigers and picked up the win. He gave up three runs on three hits while striking out 11 and walking two.
