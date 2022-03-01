CHATTANOOGA — McMinn Central’s rally fell short at Brainerd in Saturday’s Region 2-2A Tournament as the Chargers saw their season come to an end.
The Chargers fought back from a fourth quarter double-digit deficit to make it a one-point game with under two minutes to play, but couldn’t complete the comeback in a 62-57 loss to the Panthers.
“I’m disappointed, as any coach would be after the season ends,” Central head coach Daniel Curtis said. “But I’m proud of my players. We kept hanging in there. We got punched in the face twice, once in the first half and again in the second half. But we kept fighting and gave it everything we had until the end.”
The Chargers lose seniors Darius Carden, Jyrel Arnwine and Carter Henderson.
“They have played well the past two years and I hate to lose them,” Curtis said. “Jyrel has really played well the past two months, he has done exactly what we asked of him. Carden and Henderson have been good players in this program and we hate to see them go.”
Brainerd had a strong first quarter and was up 19-7 going into the second quarter.
Central rallied with Arnwine hitting a field goal and ‘3’s coming from McCain Baker and Gabe Masingale. A bucket by Carden cut Brainerd’s lead to 24-17 with under four minutes left in the first half.
Later, the Panthers had a 29-19 lead, but a bucket by Arnwine and two free throws by Masingale put Central behind by only six at the half with Brainerd leading 29-23.
Brainerd hit a couple of ‘3’s in the third quarter and then a dunk gave the Panthers a 41-29 lead.
Brainerd later enjoyed a 46-31 lead, but two free throws by Masingale and a trey by Carden cut that lead to 46-36 going to the fourth quarter.
Central began a furious comeback in the final period.
After a Brainerd three-pointer, a bucket by Will Cooper, free throws by Arnwine and two buckets by Masingale made it 52-47, Panthers.
Then two buckets by Carden put Central behind only 54-51 with 3:07 left.
A bucket by Brainerd made it 56-51, but a bucket by Henderson and two free throws by Masingale made it a one point deficit at 56-55 with 1:54 to play.
Central then forced a turnover with 1:15 to play, but the Chargers missed their next shot and free throws put Brainerd up 57-55.
Central missed its next shot and Brainerd scored on a fast break to make it 59-55. The Chargers turned the ball over with 26 seconds left and Brainerd was able to seal the game with free throws.
Masingale led the Chargers with 19 points while Carden finished with 15 and Arnwine had 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.