Englewood picked the perfect time for a little revenge.
The Lady Rams' TMSAA state championship defense is still alive after outlasting Tellico Plains Junior High 38-36 in the second round of the Section 2-A tournament on Monday at Englewood Elementary School.
Englewood had lost twice to Tellico during the regular season by 17 and 10 points. But a strong defensive effort, spearheaded by McCary Beaty, on the Lady Cubs' standout Karina Bystry made the third go-around a different game.
"So what we did differently was, No. 1, McCary and we had some other girls, Bella (Hall) and Lily Graves, but McCary took the brunt of it,” said Englewood coach Todd Oaks. “She stepped up on Karina (Bystry) and really gave her a hard time for most of the game. Made her work. The girl can play, the girl can score, but we've got to make her work.”
The Lady Rams led 14-9 early in the second quarter, but Tellico took the lead with a 7-0 run, and Englewood trailed 20-18 at halftime. The Lady Cubs stretched that lead to 23-18 early in the third quarter, but a Lily Graves 3-pointer was the start of 11 unanswered points for the Lady Rams.
A Beaty putback gave Englewood a 29-23 lead early in the fourth, but Bystry finally broke loose for 10 of her 15 points in the final period. Bystry single-handedly put Tellico ahead three times.
But the Lady Rams kept pace with critical free throws from Malea Masingale, Reagan Baker and Bella Hall. Masingale, a sixth grader, and the sister of current McMinn Central standout Molly Masingale, made the two big ones with 22 seconds left that put Englewood ahead 37-36.
“We were just able to step up and offense the ball a little bit better than what we did last time,” Oaks said. “And then free throws. Big time down the stretch.”
Tellico missed two go-ahead 3-point attempts, and the Lady Rams moved on.
"It was a total team effort, and I couldn't be more proud,” Oaks said. “I'm elated, I'm ecstatic the way we played. And that is the best team we've played all year long, by far. They're coached well, they play well, they've got an outstanding player.”
Baker finished with 12 points to lead Englewood, and Graves made three 3-pointers for nine points. Beaty scored six points, Masingale five, Hall four and Lily Wright two. Lexy Moore scored all 11 of her points in the first half for Tellico.
Girls – MOUNTAIN VIEW 41, ONEIDA 40: Englewood will once again be meeting its fellow McMinn Central feeder in the sectionals, as Mountain View overcame its own second-round challenge on the road at Oneida.
Jaxyn-Meadow Hawn led the Lady Tigers with 12 points, and Addie Williams and Maddie Kirkpatrick scored eight each. Mountain View overcame 16 points from Oneida's Ellie West and nine from Kamryn Stiltner.
The semifinal between Mountain View and Englewood is expected to take place Thursday at Harriman, but game time is still to be determined as of press time.
Boys – CHATTANOOGA PREP 49, RICEVILLE 44: Sometimes, the other team just makes shots.
That's what happened in the fourth quarter, as Chattanooga Prep's Eli Gains made two 3-pointers and Derrick Roberson another, all with Riceville hands in the face, to end the Wildcats' run in the second round of the TMSAA sectionals at McMinn County High School.
Jacques Williams had put the Wildcats ahead 44-42 with his own triple, but Roberson answered from downtown on Chattanooga Prep's next possession, then made all four of his free throws. Two more Riceville attempts at threes in the last minute did not fall.
"I'm so proud of our guys. We scouted, we gameplanned, our boys did exactly what we asked them to do,” said Riceville coach Tyler Sauceman. “You've been around this game enough, you know basketball is a game of runs, and they got hot, made some shots. And there's nothing our boys did wrong. They defended them exactly the way that I asked. And sometimes that happens. Shots went down. But I can't stress enough how proud I am of these guys.”
Brady Mullins, Henry Cook, Dane Pennington and Ayden Plemons had engineered a 9-0 run to put Riceville head 33-27 entering the fourth quarter, before Gains scored 11 of Chattanooga Prep's next 13 points to put his team up 40-37.
Two Will Benton free throws and a Mullins steal-and-score put Riceville ahead 41-40, but the lead wouldn't last.
Mullins and Benton led the Wildcats with 13 points each, with Williams adding eight, Cook four and Pennington and Plemons three.
Cook, a seventh grader, kept Gains in check for three quarters defensively. Gains finished with 18 points, 11 of those in the fourth quarter. Roberson added 12 for Chattanooga Prep.
Riceville finished its season 17-1, having reclaimed the county championship along the way.
"This is the most amazing group of boys I've been around. We had goals coming into the year,” Sauceman said. “Obviously one of them was we wanted to get the county championship back, and that's something we feel like every year we ought to be in the running for that. And thankfully we got that back this year.
“And we had the goal to win a couple of games in sectional. We got one, we didn't get the other one, but that's the way the cookie crumbled tonight. We met some of our goals, and I really hope that the boys don't look at this as we didn't reach some of our goals, because 99% of basketball teams end their season with a loss, and unfortunately that number hit us tonight.”
