ENGLEWOOD – Darius Carden was just doing what his coach always tells him to do: sprint the floor.
It put the McMinn Central junior in just the right position to rebound McCain Baker's missed layup from the backside and beat the buzzer with the putback that lifted the Chargers to a 62-60 win over Walker Valley on Monday in The Roundhouse.
"I saw him (Baker) driving, and I just wanted to be there for the game winner,” Carden said. “I wanted to finish it.”
Seth Sausville had nailed a step-back 3-pointer for the Mustangs with five seconds left in regulation, knotting the score at 60-60. But the Chargers (7-5) sprinted back on the attack in transition, resulting in Baker getting a clean drive toward the basket. Carden took care of the rest with the biggest two points of his team-high 23, avoiding overtime.
"He's in the right place at the right time tonight,” said Central coach Daniel Curtis. “And give McCain Baker credit. We pitch it out to him after they made the three. Coach is over here saying, 'Call timeout, call timeout,' and I just let him go, because I know it's hard to stop somebody full speed. And McCain went in, took the shot he should've took, and Darius was there for the rebound, and here we go.”
Walker Valley (6-3) had opened the game with a 13-1 run, with Hayden Moore bottoming three treys on the way to 11 of his game-high 26 points, and eight of Sausville's 23 points had keyed another 12-4 run later in the quarter that let the Mustangs open up a 27-16 lead at the end of it.
But Carden began the second quarter with a triple, Carter Henderson followed with back-to-back 3-pointers, and Gabe Masingale scored inside off a Baker assist, and Central was suddenly down just 29-27 after that 11-2 run. Henderson's third three of the quarter momentarily put the Chargers up 32-31 before Sausville countered with his own trey at the buzzer to swing the Mustangs ahead 34-32 at halftime.
"I applaud the effort of my guys,” Curtis said. “Walker Valley is a good-shooting basketball team, and they were up 13-1 to start the game. But we battled back, and I thought we dug in defensively and challenged them where we needed to challenge them.”
The Mustangs stayed ahead in the third quarter thanks to two threes from Heath Davis, but six Henderson points, a pair of Carden free throws and a Sam Masingale turn-around jumper kept the Chargers within single digits. Another Sausville three increased Walker Valley's lead to 49-42 heading into the fourth quarter.
But Gabe Masingale started the final period with a putback and a steal-and-score, the freshman bringing Central back within three points. The Chargers were down 57-53 when Carden drilled a 3-pointer with two minutes left and Gabe Masingale swiped the ball away from the Mustangs and put Central back ahead with the lay-in.
A Caleb Foote putback increased the Chargers' lead to 60-57. Gabe Masingale had a chance with less than 20 seconds to push Central's lead to four or five but missed the front end of his 1-and-1 opportunity, and Sausville punished the miss with his tying three with five seconds left.
That was all the time Baker and Carden needed to avoid extra basketball.
"That's because I've got a bunch of boys who will fight you, a bunch of boys who will dig in,” Curtis said. “They're getting tougher, and you can see it as the year's going on. We're getting a little bit tougher, we're getting some tough skin about us, so I'm excited about seeing that.”
With the win, the Chargers ended a four-game losing streak. Henderson contributed 17 points and Gabe Masingale 11, giving Central three in double figures.
“We were fast-paced tonight, and if we can keep our tempo right there, I think the sky's the limit for us,” Curtis said. “I think we're going to be a hard out in the (district) tournament, and I'm looking forward to it if we can keep making these progressions.”
CHARGERETTES 64, LADY MUSTANGS 33: Central's girls met little resistance Monday, jumping ahead 17-7 after the first quarter and swelling their advantage to 35-13 by halftime.
Against an opponent the Chargerettes (10-3) overmatched, coach Johnny Morgan wanted them playing a full 32 minutes with no possessions taken off, but he said they weren't quite there, just yet.
“I thought everybody who played had good spurts,” Morgan said. “They really did. But everybody also had spurts where they relaxed, and we've got to get through that. And that's what we talked about there, the really good teams, and I've had those, the really good teams play for 32 minutes and they don't take any plays off at all. I feel like we played for 32 minutes, but there was a time here or there where we were talking some plays off.”
Central led 47-22 after three quarter and outscored the Lady Mustangs 17-11 in the fourth.
“But they did better, they moved the ball better and found the open person,” Morgan said. “So we were better, and that's good, especially when you practice and you see them doing things in the game you worked on in practice. But we're still taking some plays off every once in a while, and you just can't do that.”
Molly Masingale led the Chargerettes with 18 points, and Kara Crabtree scored 16 and Kellan Baker 13.
Central is back in action today in The Roundhouse against Bledsoe County, another non-district opponent. The girls tip off at 6:30 p.m. and the boys at roughly 8.
