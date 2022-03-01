Kyle Cooley still had some wrestling to do, even after he had fallen one point short of keeping his state championship hopes alive.
Remaining determined to salvage the best result he could, the McMinn County senior persevered toward a result that still makes him the most accomplished wrestler his program has seen in a generation.
Cooley concluded his run in the TSSAA Class AA State Wrestling Championships with a 6-0 win by decision over Arlington’s Jose Fernandez, walking out of the Williamson County Ag Expo Center in Franklin with a third-place state finish in the 182-pound weight class. Cooley’s finish was the highest a male wrestler from McMinn has achieved since Shazzon Bradley won his back-to-back state titles in 1987 and 1988. Cooley also claimed his second straight state medal, following up on his fifth-place state finish from last season.
“It makes me feel pretty good knowing that I’m the best McMinn has had in probably about 30 years, since him (Bradley),” Cooley said. “And hopefully there’s some new wrestlers who come in there and get the program going.”
Still feeling a bit under the weather from the flu he was battling through in last weekend’s Section 2-AA tournament, Cooley nonetheless began his state tournament run Thursday evening with an 11-4 decision win over Sawyer Robinson of Franklin. Later Thursday night, Cooley clutched out an escape point with 45 seconds left in the third period of his second-round match, all he needed to secure a 1-0 decision over Jefferson County’s James Robinson and advance to the winner’s bracket semifinals.
“I got sick last weekend, so I wasn’t really strong this week,” Cooley said. “But I was really good on my feet. That was the only thing that was keeping me in there was how strong I was on my feet. Balance and overall technique.”
With those two wins, Cooley had already ensured himself of his second consecutive state medal – but obviously he was going for more.
“Kyle worked very hard in the offseason, and it all paid off for him,” said McMinn coach Matt Rabine. “We know his example can be a major influence on his younger teammates.”
Cooley began Friday matched up against Zachary Dussler of Rossview in the semifinal. Cooley had built a 3-1 lead at the end of the second period with an escape and a takedown. But in the third round, Dussler tied the score with a reversal, then won on a penalty point with nine seconds left.
The 4-3 decision loss was a heartbreaker, keeping Cooley just short of the championship round, but he was ready to move on.
“I realized that after I lost that match, it didn’t matter what I had done,” Cooley said. “It was already over, so I can’t change it. I didn’t get too down on myself.”
And move on he did, bouncing back later Friday to score a 10-1 major decision win over Luke Justice of Summit and advance to the third-place match.
Two three-point near falls in the second period were all Cooley needed against Fernandez on Saturday to ascend to third place.
“Being my senior year and my last chance to wrestle, I just really had to do it,” Cooley said.
Jordan Wright, also a senior, lost both of his matches in the 160-pound class Thursday, losing by pin in 2:47 to eventual state champion Aidan Brenot of Clarksville in the first round, then sustaining a 10-0 major decision loss to Robby Irvin of Dobyns-Bennett.
With two wrestlers at state and a total of five who had advanced to the sectional, Rabine considered the season a success.
“We have a lot of work to do in the offseason, but we’re very pleased with how we did,” Rabine said. “We have a lot of young and talented wrestlers who can make a great impact in the future years.”
{&tagline}Email: gabriel.garcia@dailypostathenian.com{/tagline}
