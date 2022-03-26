Everything was working for McMinn County softball on Thursday, and the score reflected it.
The Lady Cherokees’ seven hits included a double each from five different batters, and they knocked out Lenoir City 17-2 in five innings at McMinn County High School.
Helping out the Lady Tribe (5-4) were eight errors, eight walks, six wild pitches and two hit batters from the Lady Panthers.
Lenoir City got two of its three hits in the third inning, in which it plated both of its runs. McMinn also committed its only error of the game that inning.
“We hit the ball very well. I think we were aggressive on the bases like I like to be,” said McMinn coach Mark Rogers. “We made solid plays in the field. The hits they got, it’s not like we were making mistakes. They were putting the ball in play and doing what they’re supposed to do. We made the plays we’re supposed to make, and when you do that, that’s the scores you end up with.”
The Lady Cherokees plated five runs in the first inning and three in the second. They answered the Lady Panthers’ runs in the top of the third with two in the bottom to restore an eight-run lead, then poured on seven more in the fourth.
Sadie Brazzell recorded nine strikeouts against one walk, three hits and one earned run in her five-inning start. Brazzell also led McMinn at the plate hitting 2-2 with a double and a team-high four RBIs.
“Sadie did really well on the mound, hit the zone,” Rogers said. “And they put the ball in play a few times and we made the plays we needed to make. They scored a couple of runs, and it’s going to happen when you put the ball in there and try to strike people out, you try to advance through the lineup, they’re going to put the ball into play.”
Lexi Cooley, Ama Grimmett, Emilee Patterson and Reagan Wade all hit a double each. Patterson notched two RBIs and Cooley, Grimmett and Wade one each.
McMinn played another non-district game Friday at home against Sweetwater, after deadline for today’s edition.
The Lady Cherokees are back in action 5:30 p.m. Monday at home against Rhea County in District 5-4A play.
