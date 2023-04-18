McMinn County Cherokee soccer suffered a narrow 1-0 loss at home to Walker Valley Tuesday.
After this loss, the Cherokees have lost four games in a row and move to 6-5 overall and 1-4 in District 5-AAA. The Mustangs scored the game’s only goal midway through the second period, as both teams played air-tight defense in the first half.
“Our keeper made a good push save on the initial shot, but they had a guy on the back post that knocked it in,” Cherokee head coach Duane Rikard said. “The initial shot came in from the keeper’s left side, he made that save but pushed it back toward his right, and someone from Walker Valley got a foot on it and put it in the back of the net.”
The Cherokees had many opportunities to tie the game as they had more than 10 shots on goal but couldn’t get it past the Mustangs’ goalkeeper.
“We had chances, it was just one of those games once they scored, they sat a little bit and just kinda congested things for us in the offensive third. We couldn’t get in there to get good chances,” Rikard said.
Although the Cherokees dropped this game, their head coach feels like they gained valuable experience they can carry with them down the season’s stretch.
“We had a freshman goalie in there today who played well,” Rikard said. “As he plays in more games like this, he will improve. We got some other guys that have to play and, as the guys we have now who are filing in for injured players, as they gain experience and as we get some of our injured players back, we will have a deeper bench and be able to bring guys on to provide the same level of play. We gained some great experience today.”
McMinn soccer will look to end its losing streak 7 p.m. Thursday as it travels to Ooltewah.
