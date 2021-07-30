Team Freedom won all the regular season Summer Swim League meets, but Team Liberty was victorious in the championship meet on Tuesday.
Liberty won 221-211 earlier this week at the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA to conclude the season.
“We had a fantastic season for the Summer Swim League with over 60 swimmers participating,” Coach Katy Coffey said. “They have learned new skills, improved confidence and made lasting friendships. It’s been a blessing to watch them learn and develop a love for the sport of swimming.”
Coffey said putting together the season takes a lot of teamwork.
“This season would not have been possible without our assistant coaches Bayli Hope, Tabitha Gill and Emma Sindlinger and our volunteer parents and swim team kids,” Coffey said.
8U girls backstroke: 1. Wren Alexander, F; 2. Allie Davis, F; 3. Sofiya Molina, F; 4. Kennedy Madewell, L; 5. Macy Parisi, L.
8U boys backstroke: 1. Kaleb Bixby; 2. Luke Stewart, L; 3. Henry Pritchett, F.
Girls 9/10 backstroke: Jaylin Finch, L 2. Allison Mayfield, F; 3. Avah Allen, F; 4. Elanor Carr, L.
Boys 9/10 backstroke: 1. Riley Hope, L; 2. Tristan Barr, F; 3. Myles Davis, L; 4. Grant Guffey, F; 5. Rev Alexander, L; 6. Lincoln Madewell, F.
Girls 8U breastroke: 1. Wren Alexander, F; 2. Allie Davis, F; 3. Sofiya Molina, F; 4. Kennedy Madewell, L; 5. Macy Parisi, L.
Boys 8U breastroke: 1. Luke Stewart, L; 2, Kaleb Bixby, L; 3. Henry Pritchett, F.
Girls 9/10 breastroke: 1. Jalin Finch, L; 2. Allison Mayfield, F; 3. Elanor Carr, L; 4. Avah Allen, F.
Boys 9/10 breastroke: 1. Riley Hope, L; 2. Rev Alexander, L; 3. Lincoln Madewell, F 4. Myles Davis, L; 5. Grant Guffey, F; 6. Joshua Bixby, F.
8U girls butterfly: 1. Sofiya Molina, F.
8U boys butterfly: 1. Luke Stewart, L; 2. Kaleb Bixby, L.
9/10 girls butterfly: 1. Allison Mayfield, F.
9/10 boys butterfly: 1. Riley Hope, L; 2. Rev Alexander, L; 3. Reese Wade, F; 4. Alasdair Gabel, L.
8U girls freestyle: 1. Wren Alexander, F; 2. Sofiya Molina, F; 3. Allie Davis, F; 4. Allison Mayfield, F; 5. Macy Parisi, L.
9/10 girls freestyle: 1. Jaylin Finch, L; 2. Allison Mayfield, F; 3. Avah Allen, F; 4. Elanor Carr, L.
9/10 boys freestyle: 1. Riley Hope, L; 2. Grant Guffey, F; 4. Rev Alexander, L; 5. Tristan Barr, F; 6. Joshua Bixby, F.
11/12 girls backstroke: 1. Mylie Mason, F; 2. Kira Hope, L; 3. Holland Borwick, F; 4. Zoie Anderson, L; 5. Alice Tumlin, L; 6. Keely Kessler, L.
11/12 boys backstroke: 1. Mason Davis, F; 2. Jonathan Crump, L; 3. Austin Blackledge, L; 4. Thomas Parisi, F.
13U girls backstroke: 1. Kenli Hill, F; 2. Abigail Crump, F; 3. Nikita Gabel, L; 4. Joelle Bixby, L; 5. Swamantha Womac, L; 6. Bree Poteet, F.
13U boys backstroke: 1. Isaiah Gill, L; 2. Winston Coffey, F; 3. Jeremy Schulze, L; 4. Jack Goodin, F; 5. Matthew Bracket, L.
11/12 girls breastroke: 1. Zoie Anderson, L; 2. Kira Hope, L; 3, Mylie Mason, F; 4. Holland Borwick, F; 5 Keely Kessler, L; 6. Alice Tumlin, F.
11/12 boys breastroke: 1. Jonathan Crump, L; 2. Mason Davis, F; 3. Austin Blackledge, L; 4. Thomas Parisi, F; 5. Corbin King, F.
13U girls breastroke: 1. Lyella Borwick, F; 2. Nikita Gabel, L; 3. Samantha Womac, L; 4. Abigail Crump, F.
13U boys breastroke: 1. Winston Coffey, F; 2. Isaiah Gill, L; 3. Jack Goodin, F; 4. Jeremy Schulze, L; 5. Kyle Wright, L; 6. Jabari White, L.
11/12 girls butterfly: 1. Mylie Mason, F.
11/12 boys butterfly: No entries.
13U girls butterfly: 1. Kenli Hill, F; 2. Nikita Gabel, L; 3. Bree Poteet, F.
13U boys butterfly: 1. Winston Coffey, F; 2. Jeremy Schulze, L; 3. Isaiah Gill, L; 4. Jack Goodin, F; 5. Kyle Wright, L 6. Jabari White, L.
11/12 girls freestyle: 1. Kira Hope, L; 2. Zoie Anderson, L; 3. Mylie Mason, F; 4. Holland Borwick, F; 5. Alice Tumlin, F.
11/12 boys freestyle: 1. Mason Davis, F; 2. Jonathan Crump, L; 3. Austin Blackledge, L 4. Thomas Parisi, F; 5, Corbin King, F.
13U girls freestyle: 1. Kenli Hill, F; 2. Nikita Gabel, L; 3. Samantha Womac, L; 4. Bree Poteet, F 5. Allison Crump, F.
13U boys freestyle: 1. Winston Coffey, F; 2. Isaiah Gill, L; 3. Jeremy Schulze, L; 4. Jack Goodin, F; 5. Matthew Brackett , L, and Kyle Wright, L; 6. Jabari White, L.
