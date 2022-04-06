Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA), has announced his retirement, effective June 30, 2022, after 13 years as the executive officer of the organization.
Childress notified the Board of Control of his intent to retire in a special-called meeting held virtually on April 6, 2022.Childress became the fourth Executive Director in the association’s history in 2009 and was preceded by Ronnie Carter (1986-2009), Gill Gideon (1972-86) and the association’s first director, A.F. Bridges (1946-72).
Childress was hired as an Assistant Executive Director of TSSAA in the summer of 1995. He was the first African American individual to serve the association in an executive capacity and was promoted to the position of Executive Director in 2009 after 14 years with the organization.
The TSSAA Legislative Council met on Tuesday, April 5 at the Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro.
The council voted to approve a proposed addition to Article II of the TSSAA bylaws concerning virtual schools. This was previously approved by the Board of Control and went into effect for the current school year. TSSAA virtual school members may choose either (a) to have their own sports’ teams or (b) to allow their students to participate in all sports at their zoned public schools as assigned by the local Board of Education.
Girls’ Preparatory School submitted a request to sanction girls’ lacrosse beginning with the 2022-23 school year. An update on the TSLA efforts to align boys’ lacrosse around the TSSAA regulations was presented as well. The council voted to table the sanctioning of girls’ and boys’ lacrosse and will revisit the discussion of sanctioning both sports at the next scheduled meeting in December after the staff has ample time to gather more information.
