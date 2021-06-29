Baseball is sometimes a game of inches and that was the case for the McMinn 9/10 All-stars Monday night.
A pair of line drives that were hit a few inches to the right or left could have allowed McMinn to score several more runs. But instead Maryville Blue was able to make plays on those hits and eliminated McMinn from the District 6 South Little League Tournament as McMinn fell 14-10.
“I told them to hold their heads up high,” McMinn Coach Chip Barnes said. “They had their hearts broken, some of them were crying. Everybody is pretty disappointed, we thought we would go a lot further in the tournament. We had our chances, but we left a lot of people on base.”
McMinn got off to a fast start with four runs in the top of the first inning.
Finley Holmes hit an inside the park home run. Then Cayden Phillips and Kason Barnes both singled. Later, with two outs, Eli Dalton delivered a two-RBI triple. The final run in the top of the first inning came on an RBI single by Mason Stewart.
But Maryville Blue countered with three runs in the bottom half of the first on three hits and a hit batter. Barnes, McMinn’s starting pitcher, struck out the final two batters to get out of trouble.
McMinn didn’t score in the second inning while Maryville scored once to tie the game at 4-4. While McMinn gave up the tying run, it would have been worse had Graves not turned an unassisted double play after catching a line drive and then tagging third for the final out of the inning.
“Wyatt played very good defense,” Barnes said.
Neither team showed much offense in the third with McMinn getting all three outs in just five pitches.
McMinn got back on track in the top of the fourth with two more runs. Graves and Holmes singled and both scored on a double by Barnes to put McMinn up 6-4.
But that lead didn’t last long as Maryville put up seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to go ahead 11-6 in what turned out to be the key inning.
“They just hit the ball, we didn’t walk them,” Barnes said.
McMinn still fought back, however, and scored four more runs. The inning started with Maryville issuing three consecutive walks to Greer, Mason Heavner and David Andrew Davidson.
Graves and Holmes knocked in runs. Phillips then drew a walk and Barnes doubled home a pair of runs to cut Maryville’s lead to 11-10.
McMinn had a chance to take the lead in that inning as it had the bases loaded with two outs. The next McMinn batter hit a laser shot, but Maryville’s second baseman made the play for the third out and got Maryville out of the inning.
Maryville then scored three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to go up 14-10, meaning McMinn needed to score four runs in the sixth to send the game to extra innings.
It looked as if that’s exactly what McMinn would do as it had the bases loaded after two walks and a hit batter. But with two outs Maryville’s defense again made a play as a hard line drive was caught for the final out of the game.
Barnes said a few inches decided the game.
"We had the bases loaded and just a few inches over and we are still scoring runs in the fifth inning,” Barnes said. “At the end of the ball game, (if the hit was) a few inches over we are still scoring.”
McMinn finished with 14 hits and Maryville had 13. Both teams issued six walks.
Graves, Barnes and Holmes each finished with three hits. Dalton had a double and Holmes hit the inside-the-park home run.
Barnes drove in four runs while Holmes finished with three RBIs. Dalton had two RBIs and Stewart had one.
Barnes started the game on the mound for McMinn. He struck out two, walked three and gave up three hits in one inning.
Phillips gave up three hits and one walk in 2-2/3 innings while Holmes struck out three and walked two in 1-2/3 innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.