Coach Matt Rabine believes McMinn County can have its strongest season yet on the wrestling mats with a mix of experienced and accomplished wrestlers and some talented newcomers.
"I think we can have a bunch of kids go to state and really go out there every single match, and if they lose then the hold their head up high, but also their opponent has to earn that win,” said Rabine, who is beginning his fourth season as the head coach. “It's not just going to be steamrolling them. I really believe we're getting the respect of our region.”
Back for his senior season is Kyle Cooley, wrestling at 195 pounds to start this season. Last year, Cooley was McMinn's first male wrestler to medal in the TSSAA state tournament in 21 years after a fifth-place finish at 170 pounds.
Jackson Boggess, whose fourth-place finish in last year's region tournament would've been good for a state berth in a non-COVID-19 year, is also back for his senior season, wrestling at 170 pounds to begin.
"Both of them are hard workers, and we're looking forward to see how that goes this year,” Rabine said of Cooley and Boggess.
Another key senior, Brian Gossett, is out for the season due to injury, but Gossett remains a captain, and Rabine considers his leadership a major asset.
"He has been a very important piece in the puzzle,” Rabine said of Gossett. “Even though he's injured, he's still out there working hard teaching the young guys. I just wish he could really wrestle this year. I think he would've been very, very good.”
A younger wrestler Rabine said to look out for is sophomore Tres Schuft, who moved to McMinn from California in the middle of last year. Schuft is starting this season at 145 pounds.
"He's definitely very knowledgeable, and I truly believe he can make a huge impact on our team,” Rabine said.
Rabine also mentioned that Kael Walden, at 152 pounds, could also have a breakout season as a sophomore.
And then there's the freshman class of Dakota Culley (132 pounds), Bryson Price (138), Garrett Shields (160), Joseph Douglas (113), David Denietolis (160) and Chris Rouse (220), all of whom Rabine considers promising.
"They're all learning, but they're all working hard, and I'm appreciating what they're doing,” Rabine said.
Forfeits led to McMinn taking two narrow losses in its season opener Tuesday at Union County High School, with injuries and sickness hitting early in the season. However, Rabine believes depth and the resulting forfeits will be less of an issue as the season progresses.
"We've got a great group of kids, they've got great attitudes and they work hard,” Rabine said. “They're in great shape mentally and physically, and we're looking forward to a COVID-free year.”
Rounding out the seniors are Matthew LeBeau, Sam Walden and Michael Wiseman. Juniors are Caden Gravett and NaQuan Vincent. The rest of the sophomores are Jeremiah Hale, Josh Rouse and Nick Vincent.
Five girls are wrestling this season, head coached by Dustin Moore. Maria Shaefer is the lone junior, and the other four are freshmen: Hailey Brunell, Zoe Helton, Zoey Lebouef and Bettie Lynn. Lynn picked up a match win Tuesday in the season opener at Union County.
The path to the state tournament starting this season has an extra step, with a sectional tournament now in between the region and the state. The top four finishers in each weight class in the region advance to the sectional tournament automatically, with the region's fifth- and sixth-place wrestlers also possibly advancing if the opposite region does not advance four wrestlers in a given weight class to the sectional.
The top four sectional tournament finishers then advance to the state tournament, which is a 16-man bracket as it was last year. Before the 2020-2021 season, the state tournaments had been 32-man brackets. The state tournament is back in Franklin this season, after having been in Chattanooga last season.
McMinn's varsity wrestlers are back in action in a tournament 9 a.m. Saturday at Ooltewah High School.
