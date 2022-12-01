The Tennessee Wesleyan men’s basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season in friendly confines, riding a 29-15 halftime lead to a 62-51 win over Point in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play Wednesday at James L. Robb Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs (7-1, 6-1 AAC) went on an 11-2 run over the last 6:18 of the first half and led by as much as 50-29 with 9:46 left in the game. Point got as close as 58-51 with 29 seconds left before four straight free throws sealed TWU’s win.
The Bulldogs shot 38.5% from the floor but held Point to 28.6% field goal shooting.
Ty Patterson and Cameron Montgomery each scored 13 points for the Bulldogs, and Peyton West chipped in 11. Patterson was also Wesleyan’s leading rebounder with nine, and Montgomery was 3-4 from 3-point range.
Earlier Wednesday, the Lady Bulldogs (5-3, 3-3) lost 64-48 to Point, after falling behind 33-20 at halftime. Point surged ahead to stay with an 8-0 run to close the first quarter. A Jordan Wright 3-pointer and Jacelyn Stone layup brought the Lady Bulldogs within 21-18 with 3:19 before halftime, but Point engineered another run of 12-2 to finish the half.
Point led as much as 45-24 in the third quarter, and TWU got no closer than 11 points in the fourth.
The Lady Bulldogs shot a 30% field goal percentage, including a 4-24 performance from 3-point range. Point shot 43.5% from the floor and was 6-16 from three.
Wright was TWU’s leading scorer with nine points, and Cambree Mayo scored eight and Jacelyn Stone and Yeika Jimenez Diaz seven each. Anna Crowder led Wesleyan in rebounds with 10 to go with her six points.
Both TWU basketball teams are on the road Saturday at AAC opponent Bluefield.
