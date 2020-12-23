CHATWORTH, Ga. — The Lady Cherokees earned a slot in today’s Mistletoe Madness finals with a 62-44 victory over Sonoraville in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Again the Lady Cherokees got off to a slow start like they did Monday, but quickly heated up the nets in the second and third quarters for the comfortable win.
Though McMinn ended up winning by 18 points, the Lady Cherokees were ahead by 26 going to the final quarter.
The Lady Cherokees will play Jefferson High School today. The Dragons earned the date with McMinn by defeating Calhoun 62-44.
“We are going to have to play really well,” McMinn Coach Tim McPhail said. “I saw them play a little bit in the first quarter and they are really good. We are going to have to have an even better effort tomorrow than we did today.”
“They were playing zone and we got all the shots we wanted, they just didn’t go down,” McPhail said.
That changed in the second quarter.
Brooklyn Stinnett hit a pair of ‘3’s and Peytyn Oliver also hit a trey. That shooting eventually forced Sonoraville to abandon the zone.
“Near the end of the second quarter they pulled out of the zone and went to man,” McPhail said. “They just couldn’t guard us. We’d have a ball handler, usually Brooklyn or Peytyn, penetrate and if they (defense) slid over to help we’d find the open man.”
Addie Smith, Allie Hansford, Aubrey Gonzalez, Jada Mack, Stinnett and Ama Grimmett all scored in the second quarter.
McMinn won the period 24-4 and led 30-13 at halftime.
It was more of the same in the third quarter with Mack scoring nine points in the period. Others scoring were Grimmett, Hansford and Oliver.
McMinn took the third quarter 23-14 and led 53-27 going to the fourth quarter and the Lady Cherokees cruised from there.
Oliver led the Lady Cherokees with 17 points while Mack had 11 and Grimmett finished with 10.
McPhail said he was pleased with his bench, especially his two freshmen.
“All five of my bench players played well, but my two freshmen, Ama Grimmett and Aubrey Gonzalez, stood out. They combined for 19 points,” he said. “I have been saying that we need good bench play. We can’t just play five players for 32 minutes every night, we will run out of gas.”
On Tuesday McMinn apparently hit the gas for a runaway victory.
