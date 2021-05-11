McMinn County softball's District 5-AAA tournament elimination game against Cleveland will play 5 p.m. today at Cleveland High School. The game was postponed from Monday due to lingering field conditions from Sunday's rain.
If the Lady Cherokees (16-14) beat Cleveland today, they will play Walker Valley immediately after in another elimination game.
