Athens Parks and Recreation has announced registration is now open for the Co-Ed Adult Kickball League.
The eight-game season takes the field this fall at Athens Regional Park with games being played on Thursdays from Sept. 2-Oct. 21, and rainout games scheduled for the following Tuesdays. Games will be played at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Combining elements of soccer and baseball, kickball is a simple game consisting of four bases, two teams, and a big red ball. Played like baseball, players kick the ball into a field with the goal of scoring more runs than the opposing team. Five-inning games are played with 11 fielders and two base coaches.
“It is really exciting to be able to offer this form of adult recreation again this year. Kickball is a sport that is easy to get involved in due to there being no need for equipment. There are no positions to train for and you don’t have to be an elite athlete to enjoy this sport. It really is a game for a wide range of age groups,” said Assistant Program Coordinator, Derek Phillips.
Teams and individuals ages 16 and older are welcome to sign up for the Adult Kickball League. The cost is $350 per team and $25 per free agent. Free agents will be assigned to teams at the close of the registration period. Teams can consist of 12 to 20 people.
Teams must have a minimum of four female players. The deadline for registration is Wednesday, August 25, and a team managers meeting will be held Thursday, August 26.
For more information or to register, visit www.athenstn.gov or call the office at 744-2700 EXT 3. You can also email dphillips@athenstn.gov for more information.
