KANSAS CITY – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) released the NAIA Scholar Teams and Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes for the 2021-22 academic year. The winners were announced on the association's National Award Day. Tennessee Wesleyan tied the school record with 14 NAIA Scholar Teams while having 69 student-athletes earn Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete honors.
The 14 NAIA Scholar Teams tie the school record previously set in the 2019-2020 academic school year. In 2021-2022, there were nearly 2,000 programs around the NAIA which earned the designation of NAIA Scholar Teams. To be named an NAIA Scholar Team, a team must have a minimum 3.0-grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) as defined by the institution. The team grade point average includes all eligible varsity student-athletes. The teams named NAIA Scholar Team were:
Women's Basketball – 3.63
Women's Tennis – 3.57
Women's Bowling – 3.54
Women's Cross Country – 3.50
Softball – 3.50
Men's Bowling – 3.49
Men's Tennis – 3.45
Women's Volleyball – 3.34
Women's Soccer – 3.19
Women's Golf – 3.16
Women's Lacrosse – 3.14
Women's Outdoor Track & Field – 3.08
Women's Indoor Track & Field – 3.06
Men's Lacrosse – 3.00
A total of 69 student-athletes earned the honor of being named a Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete. To qualify as a scholar-athlete, an individual must hold junior, senior, or graduate student academic standing at the time of nomination (June 30) and maintain at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA. Students must appear on the eligibility certificate for their respective sport and have attended an institution for two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer.
The awards are given annually to outstanding student-athletes in the various sports in which the program is active, and their respective teams are eligible for NAIA postseason competition.
Baseball
Jacob Berry, Zach Hogueisson, Carson Ford
Men's Bowling
Tyris Nelson, Jacob Watts, Oliver Lawson
Men's Cross Country
David Tullock
Men's Golf
Forrest Atkins
Men's Lacrosse
Sam Staley, Robert Holekamp, Matthew Tullock
Men's Soccer
Brian Ordonez, Jan Schmalenberg, Nicholas Neverstitch, Luis Ortiz, Casey Beck
Men's Tennis
Jesus Fernandez, Patricio Gallegos, Flavio Kaneko, Gregorio Magnarelli, Jhoann Osorio, Guido Picasso, Fabio Correa
Men's Track and Field
David Tullock, Tevon Shuler
Softball
Emily Mikkola, Emily Spears, Caroline Moore, Madison Stott, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Young, Abbi Carter, Haley Hinshaw
Women's Basketball
Mikalee Martin, Cambree Mayo, Madison McClurg
Women's Bowling
Makayla Stewart, Aleah White
Women's Cross Country
Aylin van der Raadt, Parker Avery, Ashlynne Brown, Abigail Hampton
Women's Lacrosse
Lorna Schoemehl, Hallie Huffman
Women's Soccer
Chandler Holmes, Katie Phillips, Elisa Piquero, Amber Scapellato, Brianna Williamson, Malene Duus, Cristina Escrig, Tessa Lewis, Austen Meyers, Lauryn Smith, Marte Stokseth, Brook Biddle, Natalie Feaster
Women's Tennis
Ana Ossio, Natacha Mesa Perez, Elisa Piquero, Helena Cabezas Marti, Honoka Tsuji
Women's Track and Field
Lauren Garrison, Parker Avery, Ashlynne Brown, Abigail Hampton
Women's Volleyball
Aly Grace Lemons, Celie Patterson, Cierra Williams
