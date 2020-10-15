DECATUR - Meigs County's volleyball aims to protect its turf Thursday and cap off the season with a trip to the state tournament.
Standing in the way, however, are the Lady Huskies of North Greene, who reached the Region 1-A finals by upsetting District 2-A champions Gatlinburg Pittman in the region semifinals. North Greene lost to South Greene in the Region 1-A finals, which is why the Lady Huskies are traveling to Decatur for Thursday's substate match. First serve is set for 7 p.m.
Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford said the best way to describe North Greene is scrappy.
"We've got a scouting report and watched some film on them," Swafford said. "They don't seem to have a dominant hitter like Van Buren had. We will have to pay attention to all of them on the floor."
But the opponent doesn't matter as much as how well the Lady Tigers play, Swafford said.
"We just have to play our game," Swafford said. "It's about how we play. We have to stick to our routine and just play our game no matter who is across the net."
Meigs (15-0) has lost just once on its home floor in three years, and that was in the program's first year of existence. The Lady Tigers are now playing for the right to go to the state tournament and Swafford believes there will be a large fan base cheering Meigs on.
"That's the rumor," Swafford said.
North Greene last went to the state tournament in 2011.
