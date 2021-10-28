McMinn County bowling dropped a pair of results on the road Monday, with the boys' team losing to Soddy-Daisy 17-6 and the girls falling to Girls Preparatory School 12-11.
High scores for the McMinn boys were Braden Eder 131 and Hayden Evans 122.
For the girls, high scores were Genevieve Contreras 161, Emma Norman 133 and Jazzmyne Jones 102, each of whom won one match point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.