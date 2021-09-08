The 1961 McMinn County squad remained in touch with each other. Dennis Hicks organized a 50-year reunion in 2011.
Some of the teammates were Charlie McKeehan, Mike Reynolds, Dennis Hicks, Phil Robbins, Harold Priest, Denny Charles, Chipper Whittaker, Tim Vestal, Cotton Morgan, Danny Newman, Curt Mitchell and J.R. Ballew. Not all of them are still with us.
Phil Robbins is in contact with Hicks and Whittaker. Phil remembers some of his teammates this way: McKeehan — “tough and strong,” Ballew — “tough,” Vestal — “he could fly,” Morgan — “the heart and soul of the team,” Hicks — “as tough as anyone who ever played at that school.”
The summer after graduation from McMinn he played Connie Mack baseball for Bill Cooke and that fall attended Emory and Henry College and became a three-year letter winner in football. Upon graduation from there he did his graduate work at the University of Tennessee where he had a fellowship at Tennessee School for the Deaf for one year in 1966. Here he coached for one quarter, taught high school Phys Ed for one quarter and ran recreation for one quarter. One of the students at TSD was Curtis Womac who had a sister from Riceville. Phil had attended high school with Curtis’s sister at McMinn.
Phil left UT and moved to Glade Spring, Virginia, and was an assistant football coach at Patrick Henry High School. He remained here for four years then in the fall of 1971 became head coach at John Battle High School in Bristol, Virginia. “We weren’t very successful here. When I took the job the school had 1,500 students. By the time we had our first practice, enrollment was down to 1,000 and by the third year it was 500, so we were grossly overscheduled.” The record reflected that … 15-42-3.
After six years at John Battle, the move was made to Christiansburg High School in Christiansburg, Virginia. Things were better here as Robbins took the team to their first winning season in 16 years and to the playoffs for the first time. “We had better players here and were able to send several to colleges including North Carolina State, App State, Emory & Henry, Ferrum and Concord.” His record here after another six years was 32-28-1.
The next move for Phil was the history-making move. Big Stone Gap, Virginia, was home to Powell Valley High School. “The colors were the same as McMinn Central, Columbia Blue and White.” In his first year in 1983 his team won the Region title. That would be the first of 15 Region titles. Accompanied by that were 15 District titles, one state runner-up and seven state championships.
“We just had more athletes than anywhere I had ever been. We had 10 players sign D1 scholarships, and others signed with FCS schools like UT Chattanooga, Western Carolina, ETSU and VMI. We had four former players become First Team All Americans in college and had two players make it to the NFL. Thomas Jones played 12 years in the NFL after his college career at Virginia and Julius Jones played ‘only 6 years’ in the NFL after playing at Notre Dame in college.” There were Pro Bowl appearances as well.
Coach Robbins is quick to defer his football success to his stable of talent. He is very well versed in the history of the area providing information about engineers from Philadelphia seeking iron ore in the area and then coal being discovered instead. This led to different ethnic groups moving into the area in the neighboring town of Appalachia and the result was many talented athletes intermingling with the mostly white collar folks in Big Stone Gap going to Powell Valley.
Football wasn’t the only area of success for Robbins at Powell Valley. As head track coach, he won 11 Regional titles as well as two state championships.
He did not go unrewarded as he won the Southwest Virginia Football Coach of the Year and the Walter Cormack Award for the development of an outstanding track program. He served as the president of the Virginia High School Coaches Association and was inducted into the Virginia High School Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.
Johnny Coffman is the retired “Voice of the Cherokees.” Email him at jrosscoffman@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.