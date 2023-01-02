HARRIMAN – The Tigers expected some fight out of Oakdale, but they delivered the knockout early and cruised into the New Year.
Meigs County led 22-9 after one quarter and was never threatened on the way to an 82-61 win over the Eagles on Friday to finish with two victories in the Harriman Christmas Classic.
“We got out of the gates running, and our defense was pretty good,” said Tigers head coach Sammy Perkinson. “I thought we battled well. Emotions got a little high, but it’s kind of a chippy game, and we knew it was going to be chippy. They like to play a little chippy, Oakdale does, so we knew that was the way it’s going to be, and that’s OK. It was a good way to end 2022.”
The Tigers (8-7) changed up their starters against Oakdale, and it paid off. Freshman Tuff Ricker paced Meigs with 10 of his 12 points in the opening period, including a pair of 3-pointers, and senior point guard Levi Caldwell also scored seven of his 11 in the first quarter.
“We started a different lineup, and I liked it because of matchup problems,” Perkinson said. “Oakdale had some speed, and I tried to put my best speed out there and it worked in our favor.”
Meigs increased its advantage to 46-26 by halftime, with Payton Armour making five of his six free throws in the second quarter on the way to eight of his game-high 22 points. Oakdale got no closer than 17 points in the second half, while the Tigers led by as many as 24.
Ethan Meadows scored 13 points in his first game after crossing the 1,000-career-point mark, and Dez Smith matched Caldwell’s output with 11 points to make it five double-digit scorers for the Tigers.
Meigs began the 2023 part of the season Tuesday at home against area rival McMinn County.
The Tigers are back in action Friday at Kingston to resume District 3-2A play. The girls’ game takes place first at 6 p.m., and the boys follow at roughly 7:30.
