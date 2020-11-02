WARTBURG — Meigs County’s game on Friday night was pretty much over halfway through the first quarter as the Tigers defeated Wartburg, 62-8.
The win wrapped up an undefeated regular season for the Tigers as they are a perfect 10-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 2-2A.
“We came out and did what we needed to do, that’s the mark of a good team,” Meigs head coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “Once we got control of the game we were able to play a lot of younger players and hopefully that pays dividends down the road.”
Fitzgerald added that he is proud of his senior class as Friday’s win makes this class 39-1 in their four years. He noted that ties Meigs with Oakland High School with having the best record in the state of Tennessee over the past four years.
Now, it’s time for the playoffs. The Tigers (10-0) will host Cosby (2-8) this Friday at 7 p.m.
“There’s just one more thing left to do and that’s to make it to Cookeville and win the state championship,” Fitzgerald said. “From this point on the focus is just on winning. It’s win and advance or lose and go home.”
Will Meadows scored Meigs’ first three touchdowns of the game, the first coming with 8:46 left in the first quarter on a two-yard run. Dillon Brown’s extra point made it 7-0.
Meadows then raced 41 yards for his second score with 7:47 left in the first and a two-point conversion pass from Logan Carroll to Ben Smith made it 15-0. Meadows later, with 4:40 left in the first, scored from 11 yards out and Meigs led 22-0.
The Tigers put a cap on the first quarter with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Carroll to Cameron Huckabey with 52 seconds to play in the opening period to make it 29-0 Tigers.
Meigs’ defense actually outscored Cosby 14-8 on a pair of interception returns for touchdowns. The first of those came early in the second quarter by Bryson Falls on a 39-yard run back.
Luke Pendergrass then put Meigs ahead 42-0 after a five-yard run and then Tylan Kraskouskas powered his way into the end zone from the 1 to make it 48-0 shortly before halftime. The extra point-attempts after the final two scores of the first half failed.
Meigs only had four possessions in the second half, but the defense took care of that as a 37-yard interception return by senior Devin Starr put the Tigers on top 55-0 with nine minutes to play in the third.
Wartburg finally found the end zone early in the fourth quarter and converted a two-point play to make it 55-8.
Meigs capped off the game with a 30-yard touchdown run by Starr.
Kraskouskas gained 30 yards on four carries. Starr had 30 yards on his only carry while Pendergrass and Kraskouskas also each scored a touchdown on just one carry each.
Carroll had a perfect passing day, going 6-for-6 for 85 yards and a touchdown.
Huckabey caught two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown. Cole Owens and Starr both caught two passes for 27 and 35 yards, respectively.
Defensively, the Tigers scored twice on interceptions and held the Bulldogs to just 64 yards rushing and 89 yards of total offense. Meigs also forced five turnovers.
