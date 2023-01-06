ENGLEWOOD – With the score tied, McMinn Central’s defense forced Christian Academy of Knoxville’s Madi Jones into a difficult 17-foot fade-away jumper from the baseline.
Unfortunately for the Chargerettes, Jones’ tough shot turned out to be nothing but net with 2.3 seconds left. A tightly contested 3-point attempt at the final second through contact was all Central could muster in response, but it sailed well off the mark and sealed its 62-60 defeat to begin the 2023 half of its basketball season Thursday in The Roundhouse.
“The thing about that is we should not have been in that situation,” said Chargerettes head coach Johnny Morgan. “I told them they’re just tougher than us. Were just not mentally tough. We’ve gone back to what we were doing 10 games ago that we just go play and we’re not listening to the coaches and doing what the coaches tell them to do and draw up and stuff.
“I feel sorry for them, because they’re really better basketball than what they’re showing. They really are, and they just can’t relax and play, and they’re playing not to lose. Everything they do, they’re just trying to not make mistakes. And that’s sad. And as a coach you can’t get that out of them. They have to work that out themselves.”
The loss ended Central’s seven-game winning streak and also spoiled a career-high 27-point performance from sophomore Karina Bystry. Bystry’s last basket was a 15-footer that extended Central’s lead to 58-55 with just under three minutes left.
Molly Masingale, who finished with 12 points, made two of her three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt, putting the Chargerettes ahead 60-57 with 1:41 left.
But both times CAK had an answer, with Karlie Whited off the bench first hitting a driving layup and then a three after an offensive board to tie the score at 60-60. Bystry drove to the hoop with under 10 seconds left after holding for the opportunity, but the Lady Warriors’ Keira Leffew got her biggest block of the game yet and stuffed Bystry’s attempt. The 6.3 seconds left was enough for CAK to find the winning score.
“A lot of the starters just didn’t show up, and you tell them, ‘Hey, No. 11 (Leffew) is there in the lane waiting on you. If you take it in there, she’s waiting on you to block it, and if she’s in there, somebody’s got to be open,’” Morgan said. “And how many times do we take it in there and let her block it? Last shot we got was the same thing. But that’s part of it. They’re got to learn and they’re not doing a good job of that. They’re not doing a good job of learning.”
Central (10-5) led 14-11 after one quarter and 33-30 at halftime, despite Leffew scoring 20 of her 26 points in the first half. But CAK started the third quarter on a 9-0 run, and Jones put in 10 of her 12 points during that period.
The Chargerettes trailed as many as six points in the third, but ended the quarter on a 7-2 run to enter the fourth tied 47-47 and led most of the final stanza before the Lady Warriors robbed them at the end.
“What really hurts is that they are tough sometimes. They can do it sometimes,” Morgan said. “So if you can do it sometimes, why don’t you do it all the time. And we’re not talking about, hey, you made a foul shot, so why can’t you make every single one of them? You made that shot, so why can’t you make all of those shots. And we’re not talking about that, we’re talking about being gritty and getting down after it, and you’re doing it sometimes and other times you’re standing and watching.”
The Chargers (6-10) still had a chance at the game-winner, but the 3-point attempt at the buzzer flew wide of the basket. And this was after CAK’s Luke Carter being spared a potential technical foul after proceeding well after the whistle for a foul on him to dunk the basketball.
Carter’s two free throws increased Central’s deficit to 58-50 with 1:51 left, but that is when the Chargers’ final push began, starting with a Novice Cox three-point play. McCain Baker followed with a steal-and-score, and Gabe Masingale hit a turn-around jumper with 50 seconds left that brought Central within 58-57.
The Chargers’ next possession ended in a missed shot, but CAK’s Bennett Simerlein made just one of his two free throws. Central, however, was ruled to throw it out of bounds with 8.8 seconds left, but the Roundhouse crowd and the Chargers’ coaching staff and players thought a CAK player touched the ball on the way out.
“I thought my guys played well. I thought we played extremely hard,” said Central head coach Daniel Curtis. “We had the ball down one with 32 seconds left. it’s a learning experience for us. We went a little faster than we wanted to, but a learning experience. And then we had a sophomore in the game last-second, and they say he throws it out of bounds. In practice we never work on throwing it in the stands, I promise you.”
But Carter missed two free throws for CAK, giving Central one last chance that was off the mark.
“But we had two situations there where we could have done a little better job, and we just didn’t,” Curtis said. “And my guys played their tails, played hard and executed offensively. I thought we did a good job offensively, and we grinded it out and we just came out on the bad end of that one.”
Central trailed 12-11 after one quarter and 25-24 at halftime, but ended the first half on an 8-2 run that ended with Isaiah Edmonds making a shot at the horn.
CAK made six 3-pointers in the second half, several of those coming whenever Central made it a one- or two-possession game.
“They can shoot it, and they run some good offense,” Curtis said. “And we did a good job guarding it, but their shooters, they made shots, even challenged shots. Hat’s off to them, but I felt like my guys played pretty well.”
Masingale finished with 19 points to lead the Chargers, and Will Cooper scored 16.
Central resumed District 3-2A play 6 p.m. Friday back in The Roundhouse against Sweetwater. The Chargers and Chargerettes return to action Tuesday at area rival Meigs County, continuing district play. The girls’ game tips off first at 6 p.m. and the boys follow at roughly 7:30.
