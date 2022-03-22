ENGLEWOOD - The first of a two-game series went Meigs County’s way on Monday.
Meigs County’s Levi Caldwell threw a complete game as the Tigers took advantage of McMinn Central miscues for a 9-2 victory.
Caldwell went all seven innings to pick up his first win of the season.
“He’s a junior who has earned his role as a varsity pitcher,” Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said of Caldwell. “I thought he threw really well tonight. He threw strikes and forced contact. I’m very pleased with how he pitched.”
The Tigers’ bats had a solid outing as well, though a couple of Central errors helped their cause.
“Offensively, we took advantage of some of their mistakes, but we swung the bats well,” Roberts said. “When you hit the ball hard that sometimes causes errors.”
For Central, it was a much too familiar theme of not making the routine plays. The Chargers were charged with two errors, both of which resulted in runs, along with a few wild pitch and passed balls.
“It was old Central baseball,” Central Coach Chris Shepherd said. “I told them before the season we have to adjust. We have to do what we tell them and do that in the game. It’s just making the basic plays.”
Not there weren’t any positives for Central. Shepherd said AJ Hall pitched well in relief and a couple of batters had a good day at the plate.
“That’s Mr. Reliable,” Shepherd said of Hall. “He throws strikes. Alex Ring swung that bat well tonight. So there were some good things tonight.”
The two rivals will meet again on Tuesday at 6 p.m., this time in Decatur.
Meigs 9, Central 0
The Tigers got off to a good start with a pair of runs in the first inning.
Leadoff hitter Payton Armour led off the game with a single and one out later Logan Carroll also singled. A base hit by Connor Mason loaded the bases.
Matthew Boshears was hit by a pitch to bring home Armour and then Nathan Levy hit into a fielder’s choice, which scored Carroll and made it 2-0.
Meigs added a run in the second on a single by Devon Paxton to bring home Meadows, who had reached on a walk earlier in the inning.
Meigs added to its lead in the third when Mason singled and later scored on a bunt single by Luke Pendergrass to make it 4-0. Later with two outs and the bases loaded, an error off a ball hit by Armour resulted in two more runs for Meigs to make it 6-0.
Central had a scoring opportunity in the bottom of the third when Ring lined a double to left field, but Caldwell induced the next batter to fly out to end the scoring threat.
The Tigers added their final three runs in the top of the fifth.
Pendergrass led off the frame by getting hit by a pitch and one out later Meadows singled.
Armour singled home Pendergrass and then Meadows scored on a wild pitch. Armour later scored on a passed ball to put Meigs ahead 9-0.
Caldwell cruised along until running into trouble in the bottom of the fifth as the Chargers pushed across a pair of runs.
Hall reached on an error and then Ayden Plemons drew a walk. Ring then singled home Hall and Silas Ward brought in Plemons with a single to make it 9-2.
Caldwell ended the game in the seventh by inducing three straight fly outs.
Caldwell thew all seven innings. He gave up two runs, neither of them earned, on three hits. He struck out four and walked five.
The Tigers finished with nine hits with Armour and Mason each with two. Armour, Paxton, Boshears, Levy and Pendergrass each had one RBI.
Paxton and Boshears each stole a base while Armour and Meadows both scored two runs. Carroll, Mason, Boshears, Levy and Pendergrass each scored once.
The Chargers finished with three hits, two of them by Ring. Ward had the other. One of Ring’s hits was a double.
Plemons and Hall each scored a run for Central.
Tyler Oaks started the game on the mound for the Chargers. He allowed six runs on seven hits in three innings, but two of those runs were unearned.
Ring pitched the next two innings, giving up three runs on two hits and Hall pitched the final two frames without giving up a hit.
Oaks struck out four and walked two while Ring struck out one and walked two. Hall struck out one and walked none.
