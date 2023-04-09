No. 3 Tennessee Wesleyan continued its undefeated record through conference play by finishing off another series sweep.
The Bulldogs won the series cap 7-1 Friday at Point University for their 20th Appalachian Athletic Conference victory of the season. TWU out-hit the Skyhawks 7-5 and committed no errors, while Point committed two.
Marco Martinez and Braxton Turner each tallied three RBIs and Parker Stinnett one RBI. Turner also tripled, and Andre Tarver hit 2-2.
Gage Vailes picked up the pitching win in his seven-inning start, recording seven strikeouts against two walks while scattering five hits. Jake Sergent threw the last two innings, picking up one strikeout and allowing nobody on base.
TWU (30-6, 20-0 AAC) led 3-1 after the top of the second and then added to its lead with a four-run seventh inning. The Bulldogs’ first two wins at Point (18-15-1, 11-9) were in a Thursday doubleheader, with scores of 15-10 and 3-0.
Wesleyan is back in action 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bryan College, then comes home after seven straight on the road to host Reinhardt in another AAC series Friday and Saturday. The Bulldogs' series against Reinhardt is their last three games in Athens Insurance Stadium this spring, as they continue after with seven more consecutive road games to end the regular season.
