Thursday’s rain adjusted the Cleveland Classic schedule for McMinn County boys’ soccer this weekend.
The game Thursday was canceled, and the Cherokees will play their first of three games in the tournament 6 p.m. today against Knoxville Catholic at Cleveland High School’s Benny Monroe Stadium.
The Tribe will then play two games Saturday at Benny Monroe Stadium — at 9 a.m. against Notre Dame and at 5 p.m. against Loudon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.