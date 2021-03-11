PULASKI – No. 5 Tennessee Wesleyan hammered out 16 hits, including four home runs by four different players, on the way to a 15-4 win in seven innings Wednesday at Martin Methodist.
Shamoy Christopher, Jhosmel Rodriquez and Gary Mattis Jr. all sailed two-run home runs in a six-run second inning. De'Andre Pitts added a solo shot in the third inning.
Robert Gonzalez picked up the win after a two-inning start, as six pitchers saw time on the bump for the Bulldogs to combine for 12 strikeouts against four hits and four earned runs.
TWU returns to action Friday and Saturday at Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) rival Bryan College, which is ranked No. 21. The opener starts 5 p.m. Friday, and Saturday's doubleheader starts at 1 p.m.
