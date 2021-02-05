HARRIMAN — Englewood and Mountain View have played against each other four times a year for the last two years. And with most, if not all of the players on both teams likely future teammates at McMinn Central, they train together even more often than that.
The Lady Rams and Lady Tigers know each other all too well, and that was obvious when they faced off in the TMSAA Section 2-A tournament semifinal on Thursday at Harriman High School.
Coming into the semifinal, two of the three games between the two squads of future Chargerettes were determined by three points or less this year, and Thursday’s game followed that script to the letter.
Neither team led by more than three points in a game that featured eight ties and 10 lead changes.
But in the end, Englewood, as it had all three previous times this season, came out the victor. Mountain View’s Amelia Mayfield had drained a tying 3-pointer with 49 seconds left, but Malea Masingale, a sixth-grader, answered with her own triple to put the Lady Rams back ahead.
Another missed Lady Tiger three attempt and 32 seconds of defense later, the defending TMSAA Class A state champions from Englewood kept their title defense alive with a 30-27 win.
“Malea hit a big shot there at the end, for sure,” said Englewood coach Todd Oaks. “I thought we came out the way we did not want to come out. Which was, we were tight, we were nervous, and we played the game afraid to make mistakes.
“It’s hard, it’s a big stage, and they’ve been there before. I’m really proud of these ladies for what they have accomplished so far into this season. I hope we can keep it going.”
Tessa Clark had given Mountain View its last lead at 24-23 with 2:45 left, only for Kinsley Hafley to answer with a trey to seesaw Englewood back ahead 26-24. The Lady Rams had missed two 1-and-1 front ends that could’ve extended their new lead beyond a single possession.
But in the end, Englewood still found just one more shot in the last minute than Mountain View did.
“It’s been that way all year, and we didn’t pull off the big one,” said Lady Tigers coach Katey Loden. “We just wanted the big one, and we just didn’t get it. Sometimes, it’s just play-by-play and a game of chance pretty much.
“That’s what it is, it’s like winning the lottery around basketball sometimes. It’s like whoever gets the best pick at the time, that’s who’s going to win.”
The first half, which ended with Mountain View ahead 12-10, was a defensive struggle with each team turning the other over several times and stopping each other’s drives to the basket.
“We’ve played each other so much, and this was the fourth time this year,” Oaks said. “We played them four times last year. We know each other really, really well, and they’ve got a tremendous squad over there, and we’re fortunate to walk out of here with a W tonight.”
In the end, only one group of future Chargerettes could move on, but that both of Central’s largest feeder programs advanced far enough into the sectional tournament to battle one another was something to celebrate even for Mountain View as its postseason run came to a close.
“These kids all play together in their off time,” Loden said. “So they all go to the same place, they train the same way, they practice the same way in their off-time. Central’s got a big future for many years to come. The seventh-grade group, they’re just as good, so we’re looking at five or six more years of basketball being great at Central. So it’ll be happy tomorrow.”
McCary Beaty led all scorers with 12 points for Englewood. Reagan Baker added seven points for the Lady Rams and Hafley five. Maddie Kirkpatrick led Mountain View with eight points, and Addie Williams scored five and Camryn Loden four.
Englewood moves on to the sectional tournament championship game 6 p.m. Saturday back at Harriman High School. The Lady Rams will face Midway, who defeated Newport Grammar 40-24 in the other semifinal, seeking to earn their second straight TMSAA state tournament appearance.
