CHARLESTON — McMinn Central’s girls’ soccer team dropped its season opener, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort.
The Chargerettes fought Walker Valley to a scoreless draw in the first half before falling 1-0 thanks to a long-range bomb that found the back of the net for the Lady Mustangs.
The result was a mixed bag for Central Coach Travis Tuggle.
“The first 20 minutes and the final 20 minutes I didn’t think we played that well and in the first 20 minutes I didn’t think we played as hard as we could have,” Tuggle said. “In the middle we played pretty well. They (Walker Valley) have 29 players so they could sub a lot and I thought we just got tired. Our conditioning isn’t good right now, but it’s early in the season. I thought we played hard, mostly, and I’m proud of them.”
Walker Valley is the first of three straight Class AAA opponents the AA Chargerettes will face to start the season. Central will host Cleveland on Tuesday and then host Bradley on Thursday. Both games are set for 6 p.m.
In other soccer news, former Charger Blake Warren will be taking over head coaching duties of the boys’ soccer team.
Walker Valley dominated possession early in the game, but couldn’t break through Central’s defense.
The Lady Mustangs only had one dangerous scoring chance in the first half, but that did not result in a shot.
Central’s defense held strong and first-half goalie McCary Beaty didn’t face a shot.
Central actually had more scoring chances in the first half than Walker Valley despite losing the possession battle. Kellan Baker and Carlee Rule had some solid shots and Walker Valley’s goalie had to make a few saves.
The Lady Mustangs controlled the second half, though Central didn’t allow a goal until about 24 minutes left to play.
Central’s defense backed off a bit near midfield and Walker Valley’s scorer fired a shot from 30 yards that went over the head of second-half goalie Jackie Payne.
