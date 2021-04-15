It's been a good week for the Meigs tennis team.
In what Coach Danny Wilson said may be the biggest team victory in program history, the Meigs boys defeated Class AAA Rhea County on Monday. It's Rhea County's second loss of the season for the boys as the Tigers won 5-4.
The girls lost to Rhea County, but came back strong to win 8-1 over Harriman on Tuesday. The Meigs boys also won on Tuesday 9-0.
