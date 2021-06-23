Athens has a pair of Little League all-star teams in this weekend’s all-star tournament.
The 7/8 year olds will play on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Maryville against Knoxville’s Fountain City. The 9/10 year olds will start on Saturday at Athens Regional Park beginning at 5 p.m.
Athens Parks and Recreation Assistant Program Director Derek Phillips, who also serves as the tournament director for the 9/10 tournament in Athens, said both teams have the potential to compete favorably.
“I think both teams have a chance,” Phillips said. “Of course, from what I hear is that the big thing is getting past Maryville, but that’s the truth for everything.”
Maryville has two teams, Maryville Red and Maryville Blue, in both divisions.
“For the 7 and 8s, some of them have played travel ball so they are used to these types of games,” Phillips said. “Also, a lot of them played together during the year so now they get to play with each other again so that may help.”
The 7/8 year old team includes: Ryker Harris, Ty Harris, Jake Finnell, Cutter Cobble, Eli Lawson, Carter Holden, Reid Holden, Ryder Roberts, Corbin Whatley, Braylon Bohannon, Tucker Hicks, Hunter Hicks and Eli Edgemon. Zach Harris is the head coach of the 7/8 team and he is assisted by Zac Lawson, Clint Holden and Kevin Hicks.
Harris played football and baseball at Meigs County High School and was an assistant football coach at Meigs before stepping down to spend more time with his family.
“I’ve got two boys and one of the reasons why I quit coaching is to be more involved with them,” Harris said when asked why he is coaching Little League.
Like Phillips, Harris thinks his team has the potential to be pretty good.
“Of course I don’t know how good Fountain City is, they could have their best team in 30 years. But I think we are a pretty solid team,” Harris said. “We have a pretty solid infield. Our outfield, a lot of them were infielders with their league team so that may take some adjustment. Hitting wise, we just have to put the ball in play and see what happens.”
Harris’ team will play Fountain City on Friday and then play again on Saturday. A win on Friday puts them against the winner of Maryville Red and Maryville Blue on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. A loss in the double-elimination tournament on Friday will put them in an elimination game on Saturday at 6 p.m.
The 7/8 year old division is coach pitch and Harris said that as the pitcher he might be the team’s weak link.
“Our assistant coach is on standby,” Harris joked. “We may have to go to the bullpen early.”
All the 7/8 games will be played at 1400 Sevierville Road in Maryville.
The 9/10 team starts on Saturday in Athens against the team that wins Friday’s game between Maryville Red and Karns.
A win puts them against the winner of Friday’s Fountain City vs. Maryville Blue game on Monday at 6 p.m. A loss on Saturday means they will face an elimination game on Monday at 7 p.m.
All of the 9/10 games will be held at Athens Regional Park. The team includes: Eli Haga, Finn Holmes, Wyatt Graves, Eli Dalton, Jack Lovingood, Mason Stewart, Kason Barnes, Cayden Phillips, Santiago Hurst, Greer Bishop, David Andrew Davidson, Mazen Okoth and Mason Heavner.
The 9/10 team’s head coach is Jake Holmes and he is assisted by Chip Barnes and Jason Lovingood.
Phillips said he likes the 9/10 year old chances because of pitching depth, which is important because of the pitch count.
“On the 9 and 10s, from what I can tell, they have a lot of good pitching and that is big for that age group,” Phillips said. “You can’t just have one or two pitchers, you need a handful.”
The most a pitcher can throw in one day is 75 pitches. A pitcher who throws 66 pitches has to rest for four days. A pitcher can throw up to 35 pitches and just have to rest one day. Throwing less than 20 pitches means the pitcher can throw the next day.
“With the pitch count there is a lot of strategy that goes with that, but they should have some pretty good depth to pull from their pitching,” Phillips said.
Phillips added he hopes to see a lot of people at regional park for the games.
“We are going to have the P.A. system going and the music going,” Phillips said. “The more people we have the better. It will be sort of a celebration of finally being able to get out (because of COVID). We hope people will come out and watch some good baseball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.