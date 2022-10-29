SWEETWATER – McMinn Central was mere inches away from seriously threatening a comeback from a two-touchdown deficit with the Region 3-3A championship in sight.
Quarterback Novice Cox had just led the Chargers on a 14-play, 81-yard touchdown drive and finished it with a one-yard keeper into the end zone with 1:05 left, cutting a 24-10 deficit in half.
Wyatt Jaimes threaded the ensuing onside kick to a gap in Sweetwater's recovery team, giving senior Isaiah Edmonds a real chance of pouncing on the kick for Central. But the Wildcats just beat Edmonds to the ball in the pileup, recovered possession and knelt out the last minute, and the Chargers' rally attempt ended in a 24-17 loss Friday at King Berrong Stadium.
"We came out here and battled and got after it and overcame a lot of things,” said Central head coach Matt Moody. “And there late in the fourth quarter we were down two scores, and I liked to see our guys not quit fighting. Our offense put a really good drive together there, and we come up just short on the onside kick. That's the way it happens sometimes.”
With the loss, plus Loudon's win over Kingston the same night, Central (5-5, 3-2 Region 3-3A) fell to a third-place finish in the region, which means it will travel for its first-round playoff game. Sweetwater (8-2, 5-0), ranked No. 8 in Class 3A in this week's Associated Press state polls, celebrated its first region title since 2002.
"I'm super-proud of our guys,” Moody said. “We battled all night. That's a really, really good football team, top 10 team in the state. They're everything that people said they were. They're tough and physical, they've got a really great quarterback and running back, and they're dogs up front, so hats off to them.”
Sweetwater's opening drive of the game advanced to the Chargers' 3-yard line, but Central's defense stopped back-to-back runs on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 to halt the Wildcats.
"It was huge to see our guys with a stop down there on the goal line,” Moody said. “That's the kind of character of this football team.”
The Chargers went three-and-out after forcing the turnover on downs, and Sweetwater finished its next possession with a two-yard touchdown run from Malik Arnett, taking a 7-0 lead with 4:09 left in the first quarter.
After the teams exchanged three-and-outs, Central started moving the ball with under a minute left in the first quarter. Cox, who went 17-23 passing for 182 yards, completed passes of eight and 11 yards to Bay Harbison, and Ray McCarty ripped off an 11-yard run as part of an 11-play drive that ended with a Jaimes 27-yard field goal.
Sweetwater's answering drive advanced to the Chargers' 32-yard line, but Edmonds ripped the ball out of Arnett's arms to give possession back to Central. Cox completed a 37-yard pass on a jump ball to McCain Baker, and two face mask penalties on the Wildcats helped along the Chargers' drive, which Cox ended with a four-yard keeper to give Central a 10-7 lead that lasted until halftime.
Sweetwater committed seven penalties for 75 yards in the first half, and on Central's opening drive of the second half, the Wildcats continued that trend with another personal foul face mask penalty that kept the Chargers on the move.
But with fourth-and-1 at the Sweetwater 14, Central committed a costly false start that made it settle for another Jaimes field goal attempt that the Wildcats apparently tipped at the line and fell short.
It was a decision Moody wished he could have back.
"We had a great drive to open the second half down there,” Moody said. “We had a fourth-and-1 and took a penalty there and moved us back. I probably should have went for that instead of trying that field goal. It was a long field goal. I wish we could have punched that one in and seen how that game would've gone from there. Those things happen and it's all part of the game, and tonight they unfortunately made more plays than we did.”
Sweetwater marched nine plays and 80 yards the other way, with quarterback Landen Boyd keeping for a 31-yard gain, then keeping again for 11 yards to paydirt to put the Wildcats head 14-10 with 1:18 left in the third quarter.
The Wildcats then got a turnover when a Central pass caromed off a receiver's hands to Kai Correll for the interception at the Chargers' 39-yard line. Central stopped Sweetwater's ensuing possession at fourth-and-7 at their 8, but Brennen Teutimez made the 25-yard field goal to extend the margin to 17-10.
Central's next possession also ended in an interception on a jump ball that the Wildcats' Chris Alford came down with, and the resulting Sweetwater drive took more than five minutes before ending in Brayden Westfield's three-yard run with 3:52 left in the game, putting Central in a 24-10 hole.
But Cox completed five passes on the Chargers' hurry-up possession, including gains of 22 and 25 yards to Hunter Cook, before his one-yard touchdown run kept Central's hopes alive – until the ensuing onside kick just barely ended up in Wildcat hands.
Cox accounted for 235 yards of total offense and was also Central's leading rusher with 53 yards on 14 carries. In the end, however, Sweetwater's ground attack was too much, rolling up 274 team rushing yards. Arnett finished with 146 yards on 25 carries and Boyd 111 yards on 10 totes.
“And I told them at the end, our goal at the beginning of the season every year is to make the playoffs,” Moody said. “We did that, we're playing in November, and it's a brand-new season. I told them I was proud of them, and they needed to understand they belong in this game. They put in the work to this point to play for championships, and I'm extremely proud of them for that.”
The Chargers will begin their first postseason in six years 7 p.m. CDT (8 EDT) Friday, Nov. 4 at Sequatchie County.
"Obviously in the week you're kind of preparing for teams you might play, so you're calling and asking around,” Moody said. “I know that they (Sequatchie) got a really talented quarterback, they throw the ball around a lot. But it'll be nice. Our guys are going up there, they've got a great facility, I know it's turf, and we're looking forward to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.