Tennessee Wesleyan split a pair of Appalachian Athletic Conference games with rival Bryan College on Thursday.
The Bulldogs won 74-66. Djimon Wilson led the Bulldogs with 16 points and Cameron Montgomery added 14 points. Billy Balogun chipped in 11 points.
The Bulldogs dominated the boards, outrebounding the Lions 41-26. Balogun grabbed 15 rebounds and Ty Patterson finished with 10 boards.
The Lady Bulldogs fell 89-52.
Jordan Wright and Chloe Yearwood each scored nine points for TWU. Cambree Mayo added eight points, Hannah Cherry seven and Kaitlyn Strange six.
Former Lady Cherokee Kaitlynn Hennessee scored six points for Bryan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.