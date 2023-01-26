The number of players recognized for team and region awards were just one indication of the success McMinn County football experienced this season.
Winners of the Region 4-5A championship this past season, the program’s first district or region title of any kind in 10 years, the Cherokees celebrated that success Sunday in their team banquet in the McMinn High cafeteria.
The Cherokees’ play-by-play radio announcer Terry Patrick recapped the season for the players, coaches and supporters in attendance. McMinn finished with a 9-3 overall record, 4-0 Region 4-5A record and reached the second round of the TSSAA Class 5A playoffs.
“First, I want to congratulate you guys on a great season, another successful and exciting season,” Patrick said, before beginning his recap.
According to statistics Patrick mentioned, McMinn scored 29.25 points per game on offense while holding opponents to 10.83 points per game on defense. The Tribe held 10 of its 12 opponents this season to 14 points or less.
The Cherokees were powered by a ground attack that rolled up 6.48 yards per carry on the way to 2,811 yards and 37 touchdowns. Complementing that was a passing game that ended up with 1,296 yards and nine touchdowns. In total offensive yards, McMinn outgained its opponents an average of 342-239.
And for the 16 seniors graduating this year, they finish with a four-year record of 36-10, a 78% winning percentage, and going four-for-four on trips to the playoffs.
“To those returning, it’s next man up, and we can’t wait to see what you do in the 2023 season,” Patrick said.
Head coach Bo Cagle also acknowledged that the Tribe played with heavier hearts this season and took time to remember the life of Tim McPhail. McPhail, who was an assistant on the football staff as well as the head girls’ basketball coach, died after his battle with brain cancer in March.
“This year was a little different for us, and I do at least want to put that out there,” Cagle said. “Before the year we lost a husband, a father and a football coach, and it really puts everything into perspective, doesn’t it? Sports really is not that big of a deal. It’s the relationships that you have while doing it, while playing, while coaching, while meeting with the parents, having parades, the whole process.”
McMinn’s region awards bounty included eight players named to the All-Region Team and five more garnering region superlatives. In addition, Bo Cagle was the region’s Coach of the Year, the offensive and defensive coaching staffs swept their respective region honors, and the Cherokees were the region’s Team of the Year.
Team-specific awards were as follows:
• Andy Axley Spirit of the Tribe Award: Cole Pryor.
• Clyde R. Grubb Cherokee Award: Caden Hester.
Region 4-5A honors were also recognized Sunday. Those were as follows:
• All-Region 4-5A Team: Landon Feggins, Josh Rouse, Luke Chouinard, Luke Hensley, Eli Patton, Jayce Falls, Davion Evans, Cody Thompson.
• All-Region 4-5A Academic Award: Dev Patel.
• Sophomore of the Year: Kayden Melton.
• Special Teams Player of the Year: Spencer Sullins.
• Defensive Player of the Year: Aiden Wilson.
• Offensive Player of the Year: Jayden Miller.
• Player of the Year: Caden Hester.
