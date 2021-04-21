McMinn County’s tennis teams split with Cleveland on Tuesday at home. The girls’ team won 9-0, while the boys’ team lost 6-3.
For the girls, singles winners were Elena Kurowski 8-5, Kylee Hockman 8-5, Reagan Goforth 8-0, Aubrey Gonzalez 8-1, A.K. Newman 8-1 and Katie Elliott 8-3. Kurowski/Hockman won their doubles 8-4, Goforth/Newman 8-3 and Gonzalez/Elliott 8-1.
Winning singles for the boys were Ethan Jones 8-6, Luke Ramey 8-4 and Tucker Swafford 9-7.
McMinn returns to action at home Thursday against Bradley Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.