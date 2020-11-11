Englewood won a pair of elementary basketball games versus Calhoun on Monday.
The Lady Rams won 44-5. Nine girls from Englewood scored, led by Reagan Baker with 13 points, McCary Beaty 8 and Lily Wright 7. For Calhoun, Brylie Davis scored 3 points and Brianna Moore 2.
Englewood's boys won 44-15. Eight Rams scored points, led by Reese Frazier with 18 points and Drake Frazier and Bradley Coffey 6 points each. For Calhoun, Landon Shirk scored 7 points, Brody Croomes 5 and Zachary Melton 3.
