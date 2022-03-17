ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central softball’s long losing streak came to an end on Tuesday.
The Lady Chargers came out firing with 12 runs in the first inning on the way to a 16-1 win over Chattanooga Girls’ Leadership Academy in a non-district matchup.
It’s Central’s first win since the 2018 season. The Lady Chargers went 2-11 in 2018, then went 0-15 in 2019, lost their first game in 2020 before the season was canceled due to COVID-19 and went 0-11 last season.
“It feels good,” Central Coach Britt Shaw said. “We hit the ball pretty good and Bella Shaw pitched well. Overall, we played pretty well tonight.
“After the McMinn game, they were a little down. Hopefully, this will pick them up a little bit and we will have some momentum going to our first district game.”
The Lady Chargers (1-1) will host district foe Sweetwater (1-0) on Monday.
Camryn Loden, Hall, Lauren Peterson, Brooklyn Martin, Jayme Tiberio, LeeAnna Wilson, Macie Breeden, Ashley Shelton and Cadence Breeden all scored.
Macie Breeden hit a two-run homer while Hall tripled in the first inning.
Hall also homered in the inning as Central hit through the batting order.
Central then scored four more runs in the second as the Lady Chargers took advantage of the Lady Mustangs’ lack of control. GCLA walked nine and hit four Central batters in the game.
Hall picked up the win for Central. She gave up one run on three hits. She struck out six and walked just one in 2-1/3 innings.
Offensively, Loden went 2-for-2 and scored three runs, Hall went 2-for-2 with a triple and a home run and Macie Breeden went 1-for-2 with a home run.
Loden scored three runs while Hall, Peterson, Martin, Shelton and Cadence Breeden each scored twice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.