CHATTANOOGA — As the region got tougher for McMinn County cross country this year, coach Jeff Galloway figures his teams would need to run harder courses to prepare them for the higher level of competition.
That especially paid off for the boys’ cross country team, who finished in third place in the Region 3-AAA meet on Tuesday at Woodland Park Baptist Church in Chattanooga and qualified for their second TSSAA state meet in the last three years.
“I don’t think we’ve had an easy course at all this year except for our first home meet, when we weren’t ready to race yet,” Galloway said. “But the rest of them have been very, very hard courses, and even on the hard courses our guys did really well. And then today we get to go down there to Chattanooga and compete on a very fast flat course. And all those hard courses through the course of the year really helped them get ready to race really fast.”
Thrown into a region this classification cycle that includes Maryville, Heritage, William Blount and Lenoir City, along with usual suspects such as Walker Valley and Cleveland, Galloway figured McMinn’s cross country teams were due for a tough road to state Tuesday, even though he believed both teams were among the strongest he has had.
McMinn’s boys finished with three runners under 18 minutes and two more under 19, and the Lady Cherokees had all but one runner under 26 minutes. Despite that impressive showing from both teams, the boys still finished behind two other teams, and the girls’ team finished fifth in the standings – although the Lady Cherokees did beat their No. 7 region seeding by two spots in Tuesday’s meet.
“Which is probably the strongest girls team since I’ve been at McMinn, but unfortunately the region is the toughest it’s ever been, so that kind of worked against them,” Galloway said. “And this is probably the best boys’ team we’ve had. The team that went to state two years ago was not near as good as this one, but the region is so much tougher in boys and girls compared to what we had that year, and I’m just really proud of them for fighting through it. And hopefully we can take girls or boys, one of them, back and see what we can do.”
Maryville swept both the boys’ and girls’ region team titles, and Walker Valley was runner-up in both the boys’ and girls’ races.
In the boys’ standings, Maryville scored 36, Walker Valley 92 and McMinn 95. Cleveland was fourth with a 122 and Heritage fifth with 125. William Blount, Ooltewah, Lenoir City, Rhea County and Bradley Central rounded out the sixth through 10th spots.
On the girls’ side, Maryville led with 40, followed by Walker Valley with 65 and Heritage 86 for the three state-bound teams. Lenoir City was fourth with 109 and McMinn fifth with 133. Rounding out the remaining spots, in order, were William Blount, Cleveland, Bradley and Rhea County.
Shamus Crayne, a freshman, led the McMinn boys with an eighth-place finish in a time of 17:08.58. Crayne was the boys’ field’s fastest freshman. Tyler Bowers, a junior who had qualified for state individually last year, was 12th in 17:25.34, and Micah Underdown was 14th in 17:40.97.
Easton Schumacher was 29th in 18:20.99, Josiah Townsend 32nd in 18:37.87, Luke Ramey 37th in 19:04.15 and Braden Mayfield 52nd in 20:04.13.
Leading the Lady Cherokees was Kate Sherwood with an 18th-place individual finish in a time of 22:15.10. Sherwood was one spot short of qualifying for state as an individual, needing to have one of the top-five finishes not on a state-bound team.
Merle Dettmering was 22nd in 22:29.09, Xiu Xiu Robinson 30th in 23:05.33, Ashley Ratliff 32nd in 23:26.13, Lauren Green 37th in 24:12.82, Kinsley Hayes 51st in 25:58.68 and Reagan Goforth 52nd in 26:07.16.
Galloway also noted that all runners except one on each team set a personal record Tuesday. The one boy who did not have a PR fell down during the race.
“It just shows you what happens when you train hard all summer and work these hard courses all year long,” Galloway said. “I think the competition had run all fast courses all year, and we ran all hard courses.”
McMinn will run in the Class AAA boys’ race at 1:50 p.m. (12:50 p.m. local time) on Thursday, Nov. 4, at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.