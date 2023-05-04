DECATUR – Payton Armour made everything go according to plan for Meigs County with its season on the line.
The District 3-2A Player of the Year was nearly perfect in his five-inning pitching start and also batted 3-4, and the Tigers dismissed Tellico Plains 10-0 in six innings in the District 3-2A tournament play-in game Wednesday at Paul E. Roberts Field.
A Meigs error in the top of the fifth inning made for the only blemish on a perfect outing for Armour and the Tigers’ defense. Nate Hull pitched the sixth inning in relief and finished off the combined no-no, as Meigs cruised into the double elimination part of the district tournament.
“He’s been our leader all year,” said Meigs head coach Tyler Roberts of Armour. “I told him we’re going to go like he goes today, and if he’ll command the zone and with all of his pitches, and he did that. And then he’s always had to pitch in pressure situations, and this is the first time we’ve actually given him run support early for him to really just pitch with a little bit of relaxation and just not be as pressured that everything is on him, and that just made him more effective.”
And even better for the Tigers (15-11) in the near future, Armour threw a low enough number of pitches that he was available Friday on the mound.
“Typically I would never pull a pitcher if he’s throwing a no-hitter, but we’ve got to have him available for the rest of the tournament and keep that pitch count down,” Roberts said. “And we were able to do that so he could be eligible to pitch Friday if it’s the right situation.”
And Armour also got No. 4 seed Meigs started at the plate with a lead-off double over the second baseman in the bottom of the first inning. A Jacob Sims bunt that led to an error by No. 5 seed Tellico, and Luke Pendergrass dropped a bloop in left field for the first run of a six-spot.
Nate Levy and Hunter Davis followed with their own RBI singles, and Devon Paxton smacked a double for two more runs, forcing an early pitching change from the Bears. William Hogan’s single after the change crossed another run and put the Tigers ahead 6-0.
“I told the guys if we could get their starter out, I felt very comfortable about where we could go, and we did that,” Roberts said. “I was a little nervous because we haven’t hit too well against left-handed pitching, but we were able to establish early that his command on his off-speed wasn’t quite as good as it had been earlier in the year, which allowed us to sit on the fast ball a little bit more. And our guys executed at that and we had a lot of good plate discipline where we worked the counts in our favor, and as a result we were able to get good contact and not too many missed hits.”
Armour hit an RBI single in the third inning, sending Brody Goins sliding across the plate for a 7-0 lead. Sims cracked a single for the first of two Meigs runs in the fifth, and Hull bunted for the game-ending RBI single in the sixth.
