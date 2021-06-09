MURFREESBORO — None of the local schools won a state tennis title this year, but one school that did has plenty of Athens connections.
Knoxville Catholic High School, coached by former Athens resident Rusty Morris, won the 2021 Division II AA Girls’ State Tennis Tournament by defeating Baylor 4-2 in the state finals. Catholic blanked Brentwood Academy 4-0 in the first round and Baylor defeated Hutchison by the same score.
The two teams met in the finals with Catholic coming away with the state championship.
Morris has coached the Catholic team for 11 years and has won seven state titles.
Another player with local ties – Knox Catholic’s No. 1 player, Maeve Thornton – won the individual Division II AA Tournament, defeating Sean Mullin of St. Benedict 6-4, 6-4 in the finals. Thornton won 6-1, 6-0 over Jolle Taty of St. Benedict 6-1, 6-0 in the first round and then defeated Peyton Tomicheck of Brentwood Academy 6-1, 6-0 to reach the finals.
Thornton is the daughter of former Athens resident and McMinn County High School tennis player Michelle Wilson White, who is the daughter of Ben and Cynthia Wilson of Athens.
Morris is the son of Eddie and Faye Morris of Athens.
