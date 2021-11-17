ENGLEWOOD – Riceville split a pair of basketball games Monday at Englewood.
The Englewood girls won 66-19. Malea Masingale led the Lady Rams with 27 points, and Lily Wright and Alahna Powell added 12 points each. For Riceville, Devaney Dawson scored 8 points, Lily Arwood 4 and Ellie Whaley 3.
Riceville won the boys’ game 51-22. Beau Harbin scored 14 points to lead the Wildcats, and Henry Cook scored 9 and Jaxson Gonzalez 8. For Englewood, Cam Wade scored 6 points and Samuel Miller and Landin McInturff 4 each.
