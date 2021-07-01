After well over three decades coaching, Jerry Quirk decided it was just that time.
Quirk, 61, notified McMinn County High School of his retirement last Thursday, with the school making the announcement Wednesday. In fact, Quirk retired from coaching on the same day his wife, Teresa, put in her retirement after a 37-year teaching career.
"Teresa and I, we're going to be able to do some stuff here in the latter part of July before school starts that normally I wouldn't get to do,” Quirk said. “So it was just time, and now we can go on and do some other things.”
Since Quirk took over as head coach of McMinn golf in 2008, the boys' team in particular has posted several accomplishments such as the 2010 Region 3-AAA championship and fifth-place finish in the TSSAA state tournament and the 2012 District 5-AAA championship. Players who qualified individually for state on Quirk's watch at McMinn include Cody Housley, Ryne Thompson, Nicholas Thompson and Dodj Watson. Watson was also the 2019 Region 3-Large Class medalist.
"With Jerry, the years that he spent and the time that he's put into the golf program, and the success that they've had, we're very appreciative of all of that,” said McMinn principal Joe Young in announcing Quirk's retirement.
Quirk got his coaching and teaching career started at Riceville Elementary School, where he formed a middle school golf team in 1984. Players on that team included the likes of Eric Axley, Brad Landers and Bryan Derrick.
Shortly after, Quirk began coaching at the high school level at McMinn Central. He was an assistant under Mike Hodge for basketball and then served as head coach for the basketball Chargers from 1996-1999. Quirk was also the head golf coach at Central through 2002, and the golf Chargers won five straight district tournaments and came close to winning a state championship with a team that included Bob Lambert and Drew and Seth Hawn.
Quirk transferred to McMinn County in 2003, where he was an assistant to Bob Williams for a year with the girls' basketball team. Quirk succeeded Williams when he left for Walker Valley as the Lady Cherokees' head basketball coach from 2004-2007, going 62-29 and guiding two teams to the region semifinals.
After resigning from girls' basketball, Quirk became an assistant to then-golf head coach Jimmy Haynie for the 2007 season, then took over as the head golf coach at McMinn in 2008.
Quirk's point of pride during his time as the McMinn golf coach has been the number of players who have gone on to play college golf, as well as the quality of those players as people.
"The number of kids that we've had who have went on to play golf either at Wesleyan or Bryan, really good young people to work with,” Quirk said. “And even those who haven't went on to play college golf, they were still good high school players. And that's the thing about golf, it really reveals the character in people. And we've had some kids of tremendous character playing for our program.”
Quirk has confidence that his successor, Jay Johnson, will build on the success McMinn County golf has had since its inception as a program in 1962.
"The guy loves to play golf, I know that,” Quirk said of Johnson. “I've seen him out at the course. He's young, he's energetic, and he'll do a good job with that. He'll get after the kids, he'll demand that they play hard, and he'll do a great job.”
Quirk will still teach government at McMinn this academic year. But now that he is done coaching golf, one of Quirk's first retirement priorities will be to get his own performance on the course back where he wants it to be.
"I'm just trying to see what the next big adventure is, wherever it is,” Quirk said. “Mainly, I need to get my golf game back in order where it needs to be. I've always in the fall not been able to do that a whole lot because I'm so focused on the kids. It's been a long time since I've had a fall free of anything, and it's either been getting ready for basketball or, obviously, it's been golf for a lot of years.”
And Quirk will still be keeping up with the happenings around McMinn golf whenever he can.
"I'll be around the golf course, probably at a distance and all,” Quirk said. “I don't want to get in Jay's way or anything like that. It's still interesting how the kids do and everything.”
