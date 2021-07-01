Jay Johnson wants to grow the game of golf in the community around McMinn County High School – and he has an idea on how to do that from his personal experience with the sport.
That is one task Johnson, 29, will set out to accomplish after the school announced him as the new head golf coach Wednesday evening. Johnson, a 2010 McMinn graduate, succeeds Jerry Quirk, who retired from the position last Thursday.
"The game has always been about growing and getting larger, and I think it's fitting to have the youth to start the growth of the game,” said Johnson in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “The game is starting to die off a little bit because all the older generation of golfers are passing. So we have to grow the game, and in order to grow the game, you have to introduce it to a variety of people. So I have to find a lot of kids that would be interested in coming out and play.”
And one major part of that, Johnson said, is simply getting prospective golfers to the course, putting a club in their hands and letting them hit a few balls. It's how Johnson was introduced to golf, himself, after all.
Johnson stood out in basketball at McMinn and also played football and soccer, continuing his basketball career at Walters State Community College after graduation. It wasn't until after his high school days that Johnson also picked up golf, with his father introducing him to the sport.
“He always played, but I never played,” Johnson said. “I had always thought, 'Man, I don't want to go out there in the hot sun and beat a ball around.' And then I got out there and I hit it one time. And, see, that's the thing about it: you get some kids to come play and they hit it good a couple of times, and they'll love it. But a lot of kids just don't have the opportunity to play.
“So that's where I was: I hit it around and beat it around a couple of times, and I started liking it. And then just like anything else, if you have any type of competitive nature, you just want to get better. So I wanted to get better, and so I kept playing. I got to where I could beat my dad, and then once I could beat my dad, I stepped my game up and started playing other people I knew played.”
One of Johnson's initial plans was to have a camp for prospective golfers in July, just to get some children introduced to the sport the way his father introduced him and inspiring what he refers to as a fever for golf.
"Once a kid gets that fever, he will want to play all the time,” Johnson said. “That's my thing. And just like any other sport, there are lessons to be learned, whether it's life or on the course, or court. You can take these sports and teach valuable life lessons in other outlets in life, so kids can carry on for their whole life. Not just the game; it's like I teach my basketball players, it's bigger than a game. You learn how to adapt and how to manage the game, and you can relate that to things in you life sometimes.”
Johnson worked at EPB Fiber-Optics and E&E Manufacturing for a while after coming back home from Walters State, while also being an on-and-off member at Springbrook Golf & Country Club.
In 2017, Johnson returned to school at Hiwassee College to earn his education certification. He joined the basketball team there, and it turned out the men's basketball coach there was also the golf coach – and he had a spot on the golf team for Johnson, as well. So Johnson also got the opportunity to play two years of college golf, during which his understanding of the game rose to new levels.
"I can use that experience from getting the opportunity to play college golf, at the level where it's real serious, because college golf is serious,” Johnson said. “So I can take that and use it to help the kids who are going to go further and continue playing.”
Johnson has also served the past two seasons as an assistant basketball coach and was also an assistant for football last season. He is finishing up his education certification at Tennessee Wesleyan, for which he thanked several coaches and administrators at McMinn.
"I want to thank (Principal) Joe Young and (retired basketball) Coach (Ed) Clendenen and (Athletic Director) Bo Cagle and everybody that has been very helpful to me with my schooling and helping me push through and get everything taken care of,” Johnson said. “Just being there for me, not only as co-workers and bosses but as friends, I just want to thank them for all the help they've done for me.”
And Johnson has been playing a lot of golf, too, now a full-time member of Springbrook the past two years.
Johnson's vision and golf experience, as well as the energy he has displayed as an assistant in basketball and football, led Young to believe he will get the job done as he takes over McMinn's golf program.
"With Jay, he's super-energetic, and he is excited about the future,” Young said. “He's passionate, he's got great relationships with the kids, and we just hope to continue to build on what Coach Quirk has done there with our golf program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.