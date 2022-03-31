It wasn’t the cleanest game McMinn has played, but the Lady Cherokees made the plays they needed to make to earn a 4-3 win over visiting Cleveland on Monday.
Reagan Wade singled in the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to give McMinn a District 5-4A victory.
“I am always comforted seeing a senior in the box in these situations,” McMinn Coach Mark Rogers said. “I can’t say enough about Reagan Wade and the job she did.”
While Wade had the game-winning hit, Rogers was also proud of the job his two pitchers did, McKenzie Wall and Sadie Brazzell.
“McKenzie pitched a great game,” Rogers said. “She kept us in the game. Then Sadie came in and finished it off.”
Cleveland committed three errors and McMinn had two, but both teams also made enough plays to overcome those mistakes. Rogers added that getting a win over Cleveland is never an easy thing.
“Winning a district game is always a good thing,” Rogers said. “You want to win all your games, but especially your district games. Cleveland is always well-coached, have two or three pitchers and can hit the ball, so it’s always good to get a win against them.”
The Lady Cherokees (7-5, 2-2 in 5-4A) will travel to Ooltewah on Thursday, weather permitting. Game time is 5 p.m.
Then Brazzell reached safely on an error, which allowed Lexi Cooley to score and make it 2-0.
While both teams put runners on base, neither was able to score in the next few innings.
McMinn added to its lead with a single run in the bottom of the fifth when Cooley singled, advanced to third on an error and scored on a single by Taylor Hancock.
The Lady Raiders countered with a three-run sixth to knot the game at 3-3, setting up the dramatic ending in the seventh.
Brazzell entered the games as McMinn’s pitcher in the top of the seventh. After giving up a lead-off single, she struck out the next three batters.
Kendall Coffey led off McMinn’s half of the seventh by drawing a walk and, one out later, Cooley bunted courtesy runner Madison Herd to second base. The next batter was out, setting the stage for the winning hit with two outs in the inning.
Wade fouled off three pitches and then lined a drive to center field to score Herd, giving the Lady Cherokees the win.
The Lady Cherokees finished with nine hits. Cooley went 3-for-4 with a double and scored two runs while Tate and Hancock both had two hits. Hancock also drove in a run.
Wade drove in two runs and had a double.
Wall picked up the win for McMinn. She gave up three runs on six hits in six innings while striking out three and walking two.
Brazzell pithed the seventh, surrendering one hit and striking out three to earn the save.
The Lady Cherokees drew within 8-4 in the bottom of the sixth, with Hancock and Brazzell hitting singles to set up Ama Grimmett for her three-run blast.
A Lady Eagles error on a two-out Hancock grounder in the seventh allowed Cooley to score another run, but the Lady Tribe’s rally ended with a ground out the next at-bat.
Rhea scored the first run in the second, and a Cami Wade RBI single knotted the score at 1-1 in the fourth, where it remained before the Lady Eagles erupted in the sixth.
Cooley, Kendall Coffey and Reagan Wade also finished Monday with a hit each, with Wade’s hit a double.
